Eight labs approved for testing of PPE Coveralls to protect from COVID-19

The tests are conducted conforming with the technical requirements issued by Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India on 2nd March 2020.

Updated: 08-05-2020 20:39 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 20:39 IST
Details of all UCC Certificates are available on the official websites of DRDO, OFB (Ordnance Factory Board) and SITRA, for verification by the public. Image Credit: ANI

Eight laboratories have now been approved for testing of PPE Coveralls required for protection from COVID-19. These are – (i) South India Textiles Research Association (SITRA), Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu (ii) DRDO-INMAS, New Delhi, (iii) Heavy Vehicle Factory, Avadi, Chennai (iv) Small Arms Factory, Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh (v) Ordnance Factory, Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh (vi) Ordnance Factory, Muradnagar, Uttar Pradesh (vii) Ordnance Factory, Ambernath, Maharashtra (viii) Metal & Steel Factory, Ishapore, West Bengal. All these laboratories have been accredited by NABL.

The tests are conducted conforming with the technical requirements issued by Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India on 2nd March 2020. On 6th April 2020 Ministry of Textiles further issued detailed procedure for issue of Unique Certification Code (UCC) for each passed prototype sample from the manufacturers of the PPE Coveralls. These procedures have been further rationalized by the Ministry of Textiles on 22nd April 2020.

The Unique Certification Code (UCC) refers to each prototype sample submitted by the manufacturer and is required to be embossed on each manufactured Coverall along with the name of the manufacturer, date of manufacture and name of the client. This procedure has been fully implemented in respect of procurement by M/s HLL Lifecare Limited, which is the procurement agency for the hospitals and healthcare organisations under the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India.

The manufacturers are also required to submit an affidavit along with their submitted sample, stating details of their manufacturing unit, GSTIN number, company registration number, Udyog Aadhar number or DIC registration number and other relevant details. They are also required to declare that they are textile manufacturers and not traders. The affidavit is to form a part of the UCC Certificate.

Details of all UCC Certificates are available on the official websites of DRDO, OFB (Ordnance Factory Board) and SITRA, for verification by the public.

Ministry of Textiles has also advised the procurement agencies to formulate their post-delivery random sampling and testing procedure, to ensure that a consistent quality control mechanism is in place during the supply period.

(With Inputs from PIB)

