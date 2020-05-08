Left Menu
New York coronavirus hospitalizations at six-week low-governor

Reuters | New York | Updated: 08-05-2020 22:27 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 22:07 IST
New York coronavirus hospitalizations at six-week low-governor

The number of people hospitalized for the novel coronavirus across New York has fallen to a six-week low as the state hit hardest by the pandemic has figured out how to "control the beast", Governor Andrew Cuomo told a briefing on Friday.

Cuomo said that hospitalizations dropped to 8,196 on Thursday, down from 8,665 a day earlier. It was the lowest level of hospitalizations for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, since March 27.

