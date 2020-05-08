AIIMS Director to advise Gujarat doctors on Covid-19 treatment
AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria and Dr Manish Sureja have left for Ahmedabad by a special Indian Air Force (IAF) flight as per instructions issued by Union Home Minister Amit Shah to visit Civil Hospital and SVP hospital in Gujarat and to give expert advice to doctors on COVID-19 treatment.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-05-2020 23:47 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 23:47 IST
AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria and Dr Manish Sureja have left for Ahmedabad by a special Indian Air Force (IAF) flight as per instructions issued by Union Home Minister Amit Shah to visit Civil Hospital and SVP hospital in Gujarat and to give expert advice to doctors on COVID-19 treatment. "Our director Dr Randeep Guleria and Dr Manish Suneja have left for Ahmedabad by special IAF flight after the instruction by the union home minister. The AIIMS experts team will visit Civil Hospital and SVP hospital to guide doctors on treatment being given to the Covid-19 patients," a top official from AIIMS confirmed ANI.
As many as 390 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours in Gujarat, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 7,403, including 1872 discharged/cured and 449 deaths, according to the state health department. Gujarat is the second most affected state due to COVID-19 after Maharashtra.
In last 24 hours, 269 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Ahmedabad which takes the city total to 5,260. (ANI)
