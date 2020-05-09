Google announces company holiday on May 22 to stem virus burnout

Google announces company holiday on May 22 to stem virus burnoutReuters | Updated: 09-05-2020 03:33 IST | Created: 09-05-2020 03:33 IST
Alphabet Inc's Google said on Friday it has asked employees to take a day off on May 22, to address work-from-home-related burnout during the coronavirus pandemic. Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai announced the move in a memo to employees on late Thursday, which was first reported by CNBC.
Google said it would begin reopening more offices globally as early as June, but most Google employees would likely work from home until the end of this year. Facebook Inc also said on Friday it would allow workers who are able to work remotely to do so until the end of 2020.
The virus, which has infected more than 3.9 million people globally so far, has forced strict lockdowns in most countries and changed the way businesses function, with work from home emerging as the new norm.
