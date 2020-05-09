Trump has not had contact with infected Pence staffer recently -official

U.S. President Donald Trump has not been in contact recently with a member of Vice President Mike Pence's staff who was found to be infected with the coronavirus, a senior administration official said on Friday.

"This morning we had someone on the vice president's staff test positive and so out of abundance of caution we went back and looked into all the person's contacts most recently," the official told reporters traveling with Pence to Iowa, according to a media pool report. The official said the staffer may have been in contact with six people who were scheduled to travel on Friday with the vice president and they were removed from the flight before it departed.

An earlier media pool report had said neither Trump nor Pence had been in contact with the staffer recently.