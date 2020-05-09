Left Menu
Development News Edition

Union Health Ministry issues fresh guidelines for discharging COVID-19 patients

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Saturday issued revised discharge policy for COVID-19 patients.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-05-2020 11:29 IST | Created: 09-05-2020 11:29 IST
Union Health Ministry issues fresh guidelines for discharging COVID-19 patients
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Saturday issued revised discharge policy for COVID-19 patients. As per the Ministry, mild/very mild/pre-symptomatic cases admitted to a COVID care facility will undergo regular temperature and pulse oximetry monitoring. The patient can be discharged after 10 days of symptom onset and no fever for 3 days in such cases. There will be no need for testing prior to discharge.

At the time of discharge, the patient will be advised to follow the home isolation for further 7 days as per the guidelines issued by the Ministry. Cases which are clinically classified as "moderate cases" will undergo monitoring of body temperature and oxygen saturation.

If the fever resolves within 3 days in moderate cases and the patient maintains saturation above 95% for the next 4 days (without oxygen support), such patient will be discharged after 10 days of symptom onset in case of absence of fever without antipyretics, resolution of breathlessness and no oxygen requirement, it mentioned. Patients on oxygenation whose fever does not resolve within 3 days and demand of oxygen therapy continue, such patients will be discharged only after resolution of clinical symptoms and their ability to maintain oxygen saturation for 3 consecutive days. (ANI)

TRENDING

MoD and Tata Power SED sign contract for modernisation of 37 airfields

Twitter photos not loading? Users report issues in opening pictures

CSIR sanctions project to develop human monoclonal antibodies as therapy for COVID-19

World Thalassemia Day: Way forward for patients amid Covid-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Videos

Latest News

714 cops have tested positive for COVID-19 so far: Maharashtra Police

714 police officials have tested positive for COVID-19 in Maharashtra, including 648 active cases, as per information provided by the State Police. So far, 61 officers have recovered after treatment while five police officers succumbed to t...

Indian citizens bound for Delhi reach Bangladesh's Dhaka airport

The High Commission of India in Bangladesh on Saturday said that Indian citizens, bound for New Delhi today, have reached the airport in Dhaka. 129 passengers are scheduled to board a flight to Delhi.New Day, New Flight Home Our citizens bo...

Prove allegations or apologise: TMC on Amit Shah's letter to Mamata over migrants' trains

Stating that Amit Shah should apologise or prove his allegations that the West Bengal government was not allowing trains with migrant workers, senior TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee alleged on Saturday the home minister was spreading a bundle ...

Prove allegations or apologise: TMC on Amit Shah's letter to Mamata over migrants' trains

Kolkata, May 9 PTI Stating that Amit Shah should apologise or prove his allegations that the West Bengal government was not allowing trains with migrant workers, senior TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee alleged on Saturday the home minister wa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020