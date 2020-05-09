Union Health Ministry issues fresh guidelines for discharging COVID-19 patients

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Saturday issued revised discharge policy for COVID-19 patients. As per the Ministry, mild/very mild/pre-symptomatic cases admitted to a COVID care facility will undergo regular temperature and pulse oximetry monitoring. The patient can be discharged after 10 days of symptom onset and no fever for 3 days in such cases. There will be no need for testing prior to discharge.

At the time of discharge, the patient will be advised to follow the home isolation for further 7 days as per the guidelines issued by the Ministry. Cases which are clinically classified as "moderate cases" will undergo monitoring of body temperature and oxygen saturation.

If the fever resolves within 3 days in moderate cases and the patient maintains saturation above 95% for the next 4 days (without oxygen support), such patient will be discharged after 10 days of symptom onset in case of absence of fever without antipyretics, resolution of breathlessness and no oxygen requirement, it mentioned. Patients on oxygenation whose fever does not resolve within 3 days and demand of oxygen therapy continue, such patients will be discharged only after resolution of clinical symptoms and their ability to maintain oxygen saturation for 3 consecutive days. (ANI)