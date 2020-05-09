Left Menu
Dental college student tests positive for COVID-19, Assam total at 59

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 09-05-2020 12:07 IST | Created: 09-05-2020 12:07 IST
A student of the Regional Dental College in Guwahati tested positive for COVID-19, taking the total number of positive cases in Assam to 59, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Saturday. The student's test report came in on Friday night, following which the number of cases detected in Guwahati since Thursday rose to five. Only one person, a resident of a high- end apartment, was found to be COVID-19 positive in the city prior to that.

"These are difficult times. My duty is to give finest attention to all. Following social distancing guidelines of the government, met the girl who tested positive at Regional Dental College and assured her best care," Sarma said. He urged other students of the college not to panic and ensure social distance.

The girl was tested after she came in contact with a post-graduate student of the Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) who had tested positive on Thursday, an official said. A 16-year old girl was found COVID-19 positive after she died at the B Barooah Cancer Hospital here on Thursday.

Sarma had said that her sample was taken after her death and was found to be positive, which is "very unfortunate as she did not get the necessary treatment". "We will have to discuss with the Union Health Ministry whether we can declare her death due to COVID-19 as we did not treat her for the disease and she was found to be positive after her death," he said.

A 55-year old housewife and another person with a travel history to West Bengal are among the others who tested positive in the city. The GMCH and the cancer hospital have closed admissions for new patients and the dental college will also remain closed, the official said.

There has been a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases in Assam since Thursday with 15 new cases being reported, including 10 from Silchar..

