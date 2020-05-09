Left Menu
Development News Edition

As Beijing gyms reopen, users are masked up and ready to shed pounds

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 09-05-2020 17:11 IST | Created: 09-05-2020 16:50 IST
As Beijing gyms reopen, users are masked up and ready to shed pounds
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Grunts, groans, and the sound of pulsing music and crashing weights have returned to some of Beijing's gyms after being closed for nearly three months due to the coronavirus outbreak.

With the respiratory illness under control in China, the economy has begun to open up again as authorities loosen lockdown restrictions including stay-at-home orders. "After coming back to the gym I've been able to get my blood, my circulation going again and get my muscles flexed again," said one gym enthusiast, surnamed Lu, 38, at "Mi Fitness", one of the facilities which were allowed to reopen at the end of April.

"This kind of feeling is fantastic!" he said, after a few sets of lateral raises. Only gyms above ground level are currently allowed to operate provided they follow rules. Temperatures are checked at the door and names and contacts are noted. Everyone must wear a mask unless they have difficulty breathing and maintain a distance of around two meters.

Mi Fitness is subject to three spot checks a day from the city's sports authorities, the local government, and the building's management. A breach of the rules may shut down the business. A thorough cleaning of equipment is carried out regularly. The fitness studio is on the eighth floor of an office building in west Beijing. During a visit by Reuters on Friday, all those working out observed the mask rule. Some admitted it was a little uncomfortable to wear one while exercising, but 21-year-old student Peng Weichen was determined to see the positive side of things.

"I treat it as a form of resistance training," Peng said. "That is resistance training with reduced oxygen intake. It's not a big deal. It's fine. I can take it." Several members including Peng's training partner, Xu Haozhi, said they were glad to be back in the gym because the outbreak has taken a toll on their waistlines.

"If I don't get some proper exercise soon," Xu said. "I will be really, really fat." Li Chenglong, 26, a barista, said he was excited to be training again, but initially, his muscles were not quite ready.

"After doing various different exercises my body would really feel it for at least a couple of days," Li said. "It was quite painful." Gym co-founder Liu Mei said the re-opening came in the nick of time.

In early April after two months of no income and no certainty when Mi could re-open, Liu and her business partner considered giving up the business which only opened in 2019. "I was really panicking before...the whole sector was in a state of panic," she said.

Mi Fitness is for members only and gym users sign up for classes with a personal trainer. But Liu says they are now allowing people who want to work out on their own use the facilities for a month as many other gyms nearby are still closed. That has helped bring up the number of customers which average about a half-dozen per hour. Although the lockdown to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus has eased, many people are still working from home or looking after their children, and business is not what it used to be.

Despite these hurdles and concerns about a possible second wave of coronavirus, Liu says the fitness sector has a lot of promise. "I really hope that all of those fellow gym owners who feel that they can't stay afloat any longer, can keep going somehow because this sector does have a lot of potentials," Liu said. "When it comes to getting the nation fit and fighting and resisting this epidemic, I think that our sector should keep going."

China has 82,887 cases of coronavirus and the death toll stands at 4,633, according to the national health authority.

TRENDING

MoD and Tata Power SED sign contract for modernisation of 37 airfields

Twitter photos not loading? Users report issues in opening pictures

CSIR sanctions project to develop human monoclonal antibodies as therapy for COVID-19

World Thalassemia Day: Way forward for patients amid Covid-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Videos

Latest News

Robot to lend helping hand at Chandrapur hospital

A robot has been inducted into service at the Chandrapur civil hospital, and it could be used for collecting swab samples for COVID-19 test with some modifications in near future, an official said. District collector Dr Kunal Khemnar handed...

This Mother's Day frontline workers fight it out, say nation comes first

This Mothers Day will be a special one for many families who are spending more time together these days due to the COVID-19 induced lockdown. However, in a world in the throes of a pandemic, there are hundreds of mothers out there who are h...

Ensure dispensation of medicines from pharmacy resumes without delay: Delhi HC to AIIMS

The Delhi High Court has asked the All India Institute of Medical Sciences AIIMS to ensure that dispensation of medicines from its pharmacy, which was functioning in limited capacity due to the coronavirus lockdown, resumes without any dela...

Govt disburses Rs 18,253 cr to 9.13 cr farmers under PM-KISAN scheme during lockdown

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said Rs 18,253 crore has been disbursed to 9.13 crore farmers under the PM-KISAN scheme during the ongoing nationwide lockdown. Under the PM-KISAN Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, ea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020