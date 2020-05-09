COVID-19 positive cases soar to 294 in Odisha

Five new COVID-19 positive cases (Surat returnees) have been reported in Ganjam, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 294, said Information and Public Relations Department, Government of Odisha. Contact tracing and follow up action is being taken.

Meanwhile, a seven-member team led by Director Health Services, with representatives from WHO and Regional Medical Research Center of ICMR, is being sent to Ganjam, which has reported 89 COVID-19 cases, for strengthening containment, surveillance and medical response, said Odisha Health Department. The total number of positive coronavirus cases across the country is 59,662, including 39,834 active cases.

Till now, 17,846 patients have been cured and discharged and 1,981 deaths have been recorded in the country, as per the data provided by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)