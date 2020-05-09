One more child dies due to AES in Bihar

A child died on Saturday due to acute encephalitis syndrome (AES), said Dr SK Shahi, Superintendent, Shri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH) here. "One child has died due to AES in Muzaffarpur. This year, so far 21 cases of AES have come to light," Dr Shahi while speaking to ANI.

Out of the total 21, four children have died, and five are undergoing treatment at the SKMCH and 12 have been discharged. AES is a viral disease that causes flu-like symptoms such as high fever, vomiting and in extreme cases, brain dysfunction, seizure, and inflammation of the heart and kidney. (ANI)