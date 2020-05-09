Left Menu
RGSSH docs on COVID-19 duty to be provided hotel accommodation: Delhi govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-05-2020 23:00 IST | Created: 09-05-2020 23:00 IST
The Delhi government on Saturday issued an order for providing accommodation to doctors of Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital (RGSSH) on COVID-19 duty in hotels of the city's east district. The district magistrate of East District has been directed to make 50-100 rooms available for doctors at any of the three hotels -- Golden Palm Resort and Spa, J P Hotel and Resort, and Park Inn by Radisson in Patparganj. It had on Friday designated three hotels for the treatment of government officials on COVID-19 duty and their families.

A total of 170 rooms in three hotels have been attached to a dedicated COVID-19 hospital for treatment or quarantining of Delhi government officers, officials of autonomous bodies and corporations and their family members who have tested positive for the infection, an order by Delhi Health Secretary Padmini Singla on Friday said. Fifty rooms each have been earmarked at Park Plaza, Shahdara and Leela Ambience, CBD Ground in east Delhi, while 70 rooms at Hotel Ginger in Vivek Vihar, the order said. The director of RGSSH has been directed to provide healthcare facilities to COVID-19 positive officials at these hotels. Serious patients could be shifted to main hospital area, it said.

"This facility is for all our frontline COVID-19 warriors trying to keep the city running, be it health department officials, sanitation workers, ASHAs workers and others. The government has already announced compensation of Rs 1 crore if they die while on duty. It our duty to ensure they get the best facilities in case they fall ill," a senior government official said..

