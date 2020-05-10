Odisha reports 58 more cases of COVID-19, tally 352

Fifty-eight more cases of COVID-19 were reported in the state, taking the total number of positive cases to 352.

It includes 281 active cases, 68 cured/recovered & 3 deaths informed the Health Department of Odisha.

Meanwhile, a seven-member team, led by Director Health Services, with representatives from World Health Organisation (WHO) and Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC), is being sent to Ganjam district for strengthening containment, surveillance and medical response, according to the Health and Family Welfare Department, Government of Odisha. (ANI)