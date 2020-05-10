COVID-19: West Bengal govt forms teams for monitoring treatment protocol at 5 hospitals in Kolkata

The West Bengal government on Saturday formed teams for surveillance and monitoring of treatment protocol at five hospitals treating COVID-19 patients in Kolkata. One team each has been assigned to MR Bangur Hospital, Tollygunj, ID and BG Hospital, CNCI 2nd Campus Rajarhat, AMRI Salt Lake and Desun Hospital and Medical College Kolkata.

The teams have been directed to visit the hospitals regularly for monitoring and to streamline clinical management. The reports by these teams will be submitted to the state Directorate of Medical Education.

As of now, West Bengal has a total of 1,786 positive coronavirus cases, as per the latest update by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)