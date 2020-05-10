Health workers perform 'Giddha' for COVID-19 patients in Punjab

Health workers performed 'Giddha', the folk dance of Punjab, to boost the morale of coronavirus patients at hospitals in Moga and Baghapurana, officials said on Sunday. A video of the paramedic staff performing Giddha before women patients at Moga and Baghapurana was widely shared on social media. In the video, the health staff donning personal protective equipment (PPE) are seen performing the traditional Punjabi dance at the isolation wards of the hospitals. Moga Civil Surgeon Adesh Kang said the health workers were making all efforts to boost the morale of coronavirus patients along with taking care of their health and meal so that they get cured and go back home early. "With this objective, the health staff posted at Moga and Baghapurana hospitals performed Giddha to keep patients' morale high," he said. Moga has 44 active COVID-19 cases, Kang added.