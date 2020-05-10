These are the top stories from the northern region at 9.45 pm. DEL48 UP-LOCKDOWN-JOBS UP offers easy loans, transparent rules to MSMEs; aims at 90 lakh new jobs in existing units Lucknow: Hoping to revive its coronavirus-hit economy, the Uttar Pradesh government said Sunday it will generate 90 lakh new jobs in existing MSME units and encourage entrepreneurs to set up more small industries by offering loans on easy terms.

DES47 UP-VIRUS-MATHURA Mathura nursing home staff quarantined after doctor couple tests positive for COVID-19 Mathura: Over two dozen staff members of a private nursing home here have been quarantined after a doctor couple working at the facility tested positive for COVID-19, a senior official said on Sunday. DES46 UP-LD ADITYANATH-REVIEW UP govt appoints senior IAS, IPS officials to monitor fight against virus in three districts Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has appointed senior IAS and IPS officers to monitor the fight against coronavirus in Agra, Meerut, and Kanpur, which are among the worst-hit districts in the state.

DES25 UP-LOCKDOWN-MIGRANTS-BORDER COVID-19 lockdown: Cops jostle at UP-Rajasthan border over movement of migrant workers Mathura: Two sub-inspectors were injured as UP and Rajasthan policemen jostled over the homeward journey of migrant workers at the Mathura border on Sunday, officials said. DES40 NCR-VIRUS-NOIDA-LD CASES Two more test positive for virus in Noida; total count 218 Noida (UP): Two more people, including an octogenarian woman, have tested positive for coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar, taking the number of cases in the district to 218, officials said on Sunday.

DEL77 PB-VIRUS-CASES 61 more COVID-19 cases detected in Punjab; total now 1,823 Chandigarh: Sixty-one more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Punjab on Sunday, taking the number of confirmed cases in the state to 1,823, officials said here. DES51 HR-VIRUS-CASES Haryana reports one more coronavirus death as infection count rises to 703 Chandigarh: Haryana reported one more coronavirus death on Sunday as the number of people testing positive for the infection rose to 703 with 28 fresh cases. DES29 HR-LOCKDOWN-CHILD For UP family, lockdown proves a blessing in disguise Ambala: Sadanand, a migrant worker, had started off on a bicycle from Punjab's Patiala along with his wife and two children for his native place in Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Nagar amid the coronavirus lockdown on April 29.

DES15 RJ-VIRUS-PLASMA THERAPY Plasma therapy to treat serious COVID-19 patients at Raj hospital shows 'promising' results Jaipur: Plasma therapy started by Sawai Man Singh (SMS) medical college here to treat serious coronavirus-infected patients has delivered "promising" results so far, a top doctor at the facility said. DES16 HP-VIRUS-LD CASES Three more coronavirus cases in Himachal Pradesh Shimla: Himachal Pradesh reported three fresh cases of COVID-19, taking the total virus count in the state to 56, officials said on Sunday.

DES37 HP-VIRUS-GIRL HP govt to bear treatment cost of 2-yr-old heart patient detected with COVID-19 Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh government will bear the cost of the treatment of a two-year-old coronavirus positive girl who has been diagnosed with a hole in the heart, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Sunday. DES9 UKD-VIRUS-CASE Uttarkashi reports first COVID-19 positive case Uttarkashi: Uttarkashi on Sunday reported its first COVID-19 case, raising Uttarakhand's coronavirus tally to 68. DES27 HR-PADDY-CONG Khattar govt's new scheme will discourage farmers from cultivating paddy: Cong Chandigarh: Opposition Congress on Sunday hit out at the recently announced crop diversification scheme by the ML Khattar government, saying there was a conspiracy to eventually stop the procurement of paddy at Minimum Support Price (MSP) by discouraging a large number of farmers from cultivating the crop.