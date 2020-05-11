Kejriwal, Gehlot pray for former PM Manmohan Singh's health
Delhi and Rajasthan Chief Ministers have expressed concern regarding the health of former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh who was admitted in All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Sunday.ANI | New Delhi/Jaipur (Delhi/Rajasthan) | Updated: 11-05-2020 01:43 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 01:43 IST
Delhi and Rajasthan Chief Ministers have expressed concern regarding the health of former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh who was admitted in All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Sunday. "Deeply concerned about Dr Manmohan Singh Ji's health. Hope he makes a full recovery soon. All of India is praying for our former PM," Arvind Kejriwal tweeted.
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot tweeted: "Much worried to know former PM Dr Manmohan Singh Ji has been admitted to AIIMS. I wish him speedy recovery and pray for his good health and long life." Singh was admitted to AIIMS on Sunday following chest pain.
The 87-year-old veteran Congress leader was taken to the AIIMS cardio-thoracic ward and is currently under observation. In 2009, Singh underwent heart-bypass surgery at AIIMS, in which five grafts -- channels to bypass blocked arteries -- were implanted in surgery.
He currently represents Rajasthan in the Upper House of Parliament. He served as the prime minister between 2004 and 2014. (ANI)
ALSO READ
58 new cases of coronavirus in Rajasthan
58 more COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan, state tally reaches 2141
Delhi govt will not allow any further relaxation in lockdown till May 3, except those permitted by Union home ministry: CM Arvind Kejriwal.
COVID-19 lockdown: Magician forced to sell vegetables in dingy lanes of Rajasthan
Weddings in times of Corona: Rajasthan couple ties knot, families witness rituals via video conference