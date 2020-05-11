Left Menu
Development News Edition

EasyJet, Heathrow want early exit from UK quarantine rules

Reuters | London | Updated: 11-05-2020 13:29 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 12:36 IST
EasyJet, Heathrow want early exit from UK quarantine rules
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Britain's EasyJet urged the government to only keep quarantine requirements for a short period, while Heathrow Airport called for a plan to re-open borders, as new travel rules sent shockwaves through an industry already on its knees.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday that a quarantine would soon be needed for people coming into this country by air to prevent a second peak of the coronavirus pandemic. The new rules, which airlines have been told will be a 14-day quarantine period for most people arriving from abroad, are likely to deter people from traveling.

That has created a new threat to airlines and airports, which are desperate for travel demand to recover. The novel coronavirus has grounded fleets since March, putting aviation company finances under huge strain. Heathrow, which during normal times is Europe's busiest airport, said that common international standard was needed so that passengers could travel freely between low-risk counties, and borders re-opened.

EasyJet said any quarantine restrictions should be short-lived and regularly reviewed. "Quarantine requirements for passengers should only be in place for a short period, while the UK remains in lockdown," a spokeswoman for easyJet said in an emailed statement.

Passenger numbers at Heathrow plunged 97% in April, and the airport warned that the new quarantine rules would "effectively close borders temporarily", with very few people traveling. Airline bosses were disappointed at the lack of clarity from the government over the new rules, said a person familiar with the situation. They do not know when the rules will be brought in, how long they will last, and whether they will be reviewed regularly.

The new quarantine rules won't be applied to travelers coming from France at this stage, France and Britain said on Sunday, while airlines had said on Sunday that the new rules wouldn't be applied to arrivals from Ireland.

TRENDING

‘The Batman’ will explore emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce: Andy Serkis

Nagaur MP, his party MLAs boycott CM’s video conference with lawmakers

334 COVID-19 'super-spreaders' found in Ahmedabad: Official

IIT, Singapore medical school develop alternative model to assess COVID-19 situation in states

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

China warns of countermeasures to new U.S. rules against Chinese journalists

China warned that it will take countermeasures in response to the U.S. decision to tighten visa guidelines against Chinese journalists and urged Washington to immediately correct its mistakes.The U.S. issued last week a new rule limiting vi...

Two minors killed in lightning strike in UP

Two minor boys were killed after they were struck by lightning in Uttar Pradeshs Chitrakoot district, police said on Monday. Two men were also seriously injured in the incident which took place in the districts Suhel village on Sunday morni...

Britain, EU start penultimate round of talks before key deadline

Britain and the European Union start their penultimate scheduled round of trade talks on Monday with little progress on major sticking points before a June deadline to agree on any extension of negotiations. British Prime Minister Boris Joh...

China stocks step back as virus concerns resurface

China stocks shed early gains to end a tick lower on Monday, amid renewed concerns over the coronavirus outbreak as Wuhan reported its first cluster of infections since the lockdown was lifted a month ago. At the close, the Shanghai Compos...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020