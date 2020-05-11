Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hungary to summon Nordic diplomats over rule-by-decree row

Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 11-05-2020 13:31 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 13:01 IST
Hungary to summon Nordic diplomats over rule-by-decree row
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Hungary will summon the ambassadors of five Nordic countries on Monday over their countries' criticism of a controversial law that empowers Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban to carry out measures by the decree against the novel coronavirus.

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Facebook on Sunday that he would summon the diplomats as Hungary "wanted no pitiful hypocritical tutelage" and reiterated Budapest would go its own way. The law, which authorizes Orban to bypass Parliament indefinitely in measures to contain the virus and mitigate its after-effects, has provoked an international wave of criticism, including from rights groups and the EU Commission.

The Council of Europe, the EU's main human rights body, was among the first to warn Hungary about its democratic backslide and its issues over freedom of expression in a March 24 letter by Secretary-General Marija Pejcinovic Buric. "An indefinite and uncontrolled state of emergency cannot guarantee that the basic principles of democracy will be observed and that the emergency measures restricting fundamental human rights are strictly proportionate to the threat which they are supposed to counter," Buric wrote then.

The foreign ministers of Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden wrote to Buric on May 6 that they "share the concerns expressed in that letter. Even in an emergency situation the rule of law must prevail." Orban has been at odds with European Union institutions since taking power in 2010, going head to head over economic policies, alleged corruption, immigration, and his ever-expanding influence over all walks of life.

The combative premier has used that pretext to paint the EU as an adversary in massive campaigns, an electoral strategy that has paid handsome dividends at the polls, helping to cement his rule, but has left him ostracised among his European peers. The European People's Party suspended the membership of Orban's Fidesz from the mainstream conservative group over such conflicts, but the premier continues to use the issue for political gain.

Orban on March 26 told Buric that the law did not give him unlimited powers and could be withdrawn by Parliament - where his Fidesz holds a two-thirds majority - at any time. "If you cannot help us in the current crisis, please at the very least refrain from blocking our defense effort," Orban wrote to the secretary-general. The vast government-controlled or loyal press repeated that phrase for weeks.

TRENDING

‘The Batman’ will explore emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce: Andy Serkis

Nagaur MP, his party MLAs boycott CM’s video conference with lawmakers

334 COVID-19 'super-spreaders' found in Ahmedabad: Official

IIT, Singapore medical school develop alternative model to assess COVID-19 situation in states

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

New legal framework to be introduced for Covid-19 Alert Level 2

A new law providing a legal framework for Covid-19 Alert Level 2 will be introduced and debated tomorrow. The Government intends to pass the COVID-19 Public Health Response Bill through all stages on Tuesday 12 May so that it can be enacte...

Nirma labourers vandalise staff bus after train cancellation

Hundreds of labourers working at the Nirma Limiteds detergent plant in Gujarats Bhavnagar district allegedly went on a rampage and vandalised a staff bus in the early hours of Monday after a Shramik Special train to Uttar Pradesh from here ...

Iran raises death toll in missile strike: 19 sailors killed

The Iranian army says a missile strike on a naval vessel taking part in an exercise in the Gulf of Oman has killed 19 sailors and wounded 15. The statement Monday drastically raised the death toll in the incident Sunday.Earlier Iranian stat...

China warns of countermeasures to new U.S. rules against Chinese journalists

China warned that it will take countermeasures in response to the U.S. decision to tighten visa guidelines against Chinese journalists and urged Washington to immediately correct its mistakes.The U.S. issued last week a new rule limiting vi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020