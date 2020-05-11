Left Menu
Development News Edition

Spain calls for European response to airlines' coronavirus crisis

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 11-05-2020 14:35 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 13:58 IST
Spain calls for European response to airlines' coronavirus crisis
Economy Minister Nadia Calvino (File photo) Image Credit: Twitter (@NadiaCalvino)

Spain wants a joint European response to the crisis at airlines caused by travel restrictions to contain the coronavirus pandemic, economy minister Nadia Calvino said on Monday.

"We are strongly supporting that there is a European response," Calvino said in an interview with Bloomberg TV, adding any responses by individual countries should not distort competition. "All these large carriers are not one nationality or another, they are European carriers," she said.

European Union member states should ensure a "level playing field" for airlines, and countries with the deepest pockets should not be able to give more aid to their own airlines to the detriment of those from other countries, she said. Major European airlines, including Germany's Lufthansa, are negotiating government aid deals as they grapple with the global air travel shutdown and deep uncertainty over prospects for recovery once the pandemic eases.

"I think the European Commission is keeping a very close eye to make sure there is no breach of the competition rules," Calvino said. Aid pledged so far has varied widely from one country to another.

While Air France-KLM has received 7 billion euros ($7.6 billion) in French-backed aid and Dutch pledges for a further 2-4 billion euros, International Consolidated Airlines, which owns British Airways and Spain's Iberia, has only got a 1 billion euro loan guarantee from Spain. Calvino also reiterated Spain's position supporting the creation of a common EU recovery fund that would be funded jointly by member states.

($1 = 0.9232 euros)

TRENDING

‘The Batman’ will explore emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce: Andy Serkis

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

334 COVID-19 'super-spreaders' found in Ahmedabad: Official

Nagaur MP, his party MLAs boycott CM’s video conference with lawmakers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

SC orders setting up of panel headed by MHA secy to consider pleas seeking 4G in J-K

The Supreme Court Monday ordered setting up of a special committee headed by Union Home Secretary to consider pleas for restoration of 4G internet services in Jammu and Kashmir, saying that the national security and human rights needed to b...

Wuhan official sacked after new Covid-19 cases

An official has been sacked in Wuhan, the capital of central Chinas Hubei province and the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak after the city recently reported six new confirmed cases of the infection, local authorities said on Monday. Zh...

PM interacts with CMs on ways to strengthen COVID-19 containment strategy, boosting economic activities

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday chaired a fresh round of consultation with chief ministers on ways to strengthen the COVID-19 containment strategy and stepping up of economic activities in a calibrated manner as the 54-day nationwide...

Over 450 trains depart carrying several lakh migrant workers

Union Ministry of Home Affairs MHA and Ministry of Railways organised a video conference on the movement of migrant labour by shramik special trains today morning. Nodal officers of the States and UTs participated.It was appreciated that mo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020