Left Menu
Development News Edition

India to restart some passenger trains even though coronavirus infections jump

Reuters | Updated: 11-05-2020 14:20 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 14:20 IST
India to restart some passenger trains even though coronavirus infections jump

India announced a limited re-opening of its giant rail network beginning on Tuesday after a nearly seven-week lockdown, despite also reporting its biggest single-day jump in coronavirus cases.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has faced increasing calls to end his government's stringent lockdown of the nation's 1.3 billion population, with political parties, businesses and citizens saying the containment measures have destroyed the livelihoods of millions that rely on daily wages for sustenance. The shutdown, which has been repeatedly extended to stave off a surge in infections, is in force until May 17. Ahead of that, though, the railway ministry said it would gradually restart passenger services with 15 trains from Tuesday, connecting Delhi to Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Kolkata and other big cities.

"Thereafter, Indian Railways shall start more special services on new routes," the government said in a statement. The rail network, among the world's largest, carries over 20 million people each day and is the lifeline for people living in far flung corners of the country. The announcement late on Sunday of the restart of some train service came on the same day India's coronavirus infections jumped by 4,214, the most ever, to 67,152.

India's rail, road, and air services were suspended in March to stop infections from spreading into the country's interior, but the number of cases has kept rising each day. Officials say the spread of the disease would be worse if Modi's stringent restrictions had not been put in place. The number of people who have died from COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus, has reached 2,206, the ministry of health also said on Monday.

A fifth of India's cases of coronavirus come from the densely populated cities of Mumbai, Delhi, Ahmedabad and Pune, which are also major centres of economic activity. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said three-fourths of Delhi's cases of coronavirus were asymptomatic or had mild symptoms and did not need hospital treatment.

"Overall corona figures (are) rising in Delhi but at the same time people are getting cured and going back home safe. Now we've to learn to live with corona," he said. India's rising numbers of infections are also the result of increased testing, which has grown from 2,000 tests per day in late March, to 85,000 to 90,000 a day now, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research, the government's top body leading the fight against the disease.

Modi was due to hold a meeting with state chief ministers later on Monday to determine a path out of the lockdown even as infections spread. Passengers taking the trains that will start up on Tuesday will have to wear masks and undergo screening at the stations, a government official said.

TRENDING

‘The Batman’ will explore emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce: Andy Serkis

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

334 COVID-19 'super-spreaders' found in Ahmedabad: Official

Nagaur MP, his party MLAs boycott CM’s video conference with lawmakers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan: Hospitals begin clinical trials of plasma therapy as first Covid-19 patient fully recovers

Pakistans top hematologist said that three hospitals in the country have started clinical trials for passive immunization with the support of the National Institute of Blood Disease NIBD to treat the Covid-19 patients. The NIBD head, Dr. Ta...

Migrant workers leave Mumbai for UP in taxis, auto rickshaws

Amid indications that the Mumbai dream is turning sour for migrant workers amid the lockdown, many of them driving taxis and auto rickshaws in the city have left for their native places in their vehicles, union sources said. They pegged the...

Russia overtakes Italy and Britain after record rise in coronavirus cases

Russias coronavirus cases overtook Italian and British infections on Monday to become the third highest in the world after a record daily rise hours before President Vladimir Putin was due to review the countrys lockdown regime.The official...

SC orders setting up of panel headed by MHA secy to consider pleas seeking 4G in J-K

The Supreme Court Monday ordered setting up of a special committee headed by Union Home Secretary to consider pleas for restoration of 4G internet services in Jammu and Kashmir, saying that the national security and human rights needed to b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020