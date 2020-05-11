Russia overtakes Italy and Britain after record rise in coronavirus cases

Russia overtakes Italy and Britain after record rise in coronavirus casesReuters | Moscow | Updated: 11-05-2020 15:21 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 14:40 IST
Russia's coronavirus cases overtook Italian and British infections on Monday to become the third highest in the world after a record daily rise hours before President Vladimir Putin was due to review the country's lockdown regime.
The official tally surged to 221,344, meaning Russia now has more registered cases than Italy or Britain and only trails Spain and the United States, as the number of new cases of the novel coronavirus jumped by 11,656 in the past 24 hours. More than half of all cases and deaths are in Moscow, the epicenter of Russia's outbreak. On Monday, it reported an overnight increase of 6,169 new cases, bringing its official total to 115,909.
The country's coronavirus response center also reported 94 new deaths, taking the overall death toll to 2,009 people. The official death toll remains far lower than in many countries, something Kremlin critics have queried. Russian officials attribute the rising and a large number of cases to a massive testing program which they say has seen over 5.6 million tests conducted.
Putin is due to hold a meeting later on Monday, a public holiday in Russia, to decide whether to modify the country's lockdown regime which entered into force at the end of March.
- READ MORE ON:
- Vladimir Putin
- Russia
- Italian
- British
- Moscow
- Spain
- Italy
- United States
- Kremlin
ALSO READ
British PM Boris Johnson to return to work on Monday
Spain records lowest number of coronavirus deaths in over a month
Coronavirus: Children return to Spain's streets after 44 days
Spain's daily virus death toll drops to 288, lowest in a month
Guj virus situation better than Italy, Spain, France: Official