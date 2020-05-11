Left Menu
Development News Edition

Michigan due to reopen manufacturing from coronavirus lockdown

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-05-2020 16:11 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 15:30 IST
Michigan due to reopen manufacturing from coronavirus lockdown
Representative Image Image Credit: Pxhere

Michigan was due to allowing its factories to resume production on Monday after more than six weeks of a coronavirus lockdown, removing a major obstacle to North American automakers seeking to bring thousands of idled employees back to work this month.

Michigan, a major Midwest industrial powerhouse hard hit by both the coronavirus pandemic and its economic fallout, is the latest of several states permitting the restart of assembly lines halted in mandatory business closures meant to contain the outbreak. But in announcing plans last week to reopen manufacturing, Whitmer, a Democrat, extended a stay-at-home order requiring residents to remain mostly indoors, except for outings like grocery shopping, doctor visits, and limited recreation.

Whitmer, seen as a potential running mate for presumed Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, was an early target of protests around the country organized by supporters of Republican President Donald Trump demanding to end the lockdown. Michigan, a crucial electoral swing state narrowly carried by Trump in 2016, has lost more than 4,550 lives to COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus, ranking fourth among the 50 U.S. states in deaths.

In the nation as a whole, nearly 80,000 Americans have died from COVID-19, out of more than 1.34 million known U.S. infections tallied since Jan. 20, according to figures compiled by Reuters. Whitmer's reluctance to reopen factories in Michigan also had hampered efforts to restart vehicle assembly elsewhere in the United States because key parts suppliers are based in and around Michigan's automaking hub, Detroit.

The clamor for Whitmer to give the go-ahead increased when Republican Governor Mike DeWine in the neighboring state of Ohio, also a key player in the auto industry, announced he was permitting manufacturing to resume there as of last Monday. California followed suit on Friday. The government of Mexico, another important link in North America's automobile production chain, is expected to make an announcement this week regarding its plans for the industry.

The auto sector accounts for 6% of U.S. economic output, with more than 835,000 Americans employed in vehicle production. Several weeks of widespread business shutdowns as part of unprecedented social distancing measures have dealt a catastrophic blow to the U.S. economy, casting Americans out of work in numbers unseen since the Great Depression of the 1930s.

The U.S. Labor Department reported the nation's unemployment rate climbed to 14.7% last month, up from a record low of 3.5% in February, and shattering the previous post-World War Two high of 10.8% reached in November 1982. Some 33.5 million U.S. workers have filed first-time claims for jobless benefits over the past seven weeks. While New York state, the U.S. epicenter of the pandemic, has reported a steady decline in hospitalizations and other key measures of the outbreak in recent weeks, many states - especially in the Midwest - are seeing rising case tallies even as they forge ahead to reopen their economies.

Public health experts have warned that moving too quickly to reopen, without vastly expanded diagnostic testing and other precautions firmly in place, risks fueling a resurgence of the virus. It also remains to be seen how many consumers are willing to venture back into shopping malls and restaurants in the midst of an ongoing pandemic for which there is no vaccine and no cure.

TRENDING

‘The Batman’ will explore emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce: Andy Serkis

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

334 COVID-19 'super-spreaders' found in Ahmedabad: Official

Nagaur MP, his party MLAs boycott CM’s video conference with lawmakers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

Pune positive: As work resumes, 380 migrants skip 2 trains

Three hundred migrant labourers with permission to board a Shramik Special train from Pune to Madhya Pradesh did not report at departure on Sunday, and 80 for a train to Uttarakhand on Monday, with local officials claiming these were positi...

'We feel like guests': Manila cruise flotilla offers crew confinement in comfort

In the past few weeks, Manila Bay in the Philippines has been transformed into the worlds biggest parking lot for cruise ships, none of which have any guests.More than 20 vessels collectively weighing about 2 million tonnes are clustered of...

Emergency field hospital opens in Germany

An emergency field hospital for COVID-19 patients has officially opened in the German capital, but so far there are no patients. The clinic opened Monday on the site of Berlins convention center has a capacity of 500 beds that can be double...

Ladakh MP calls for early reopening of Leh-Manali road to speed up evacuation

Senior BJP leader and Ladakh MP Tsering Namgyal on Monday sought early reopening of the Leh-Manali Highway to speed up the ongoing evacuation process of stranded Ladakhi passengers and stocking of essential commodities. The 490-km Leh-Man...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020