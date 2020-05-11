Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 death rate in Raj lower than national average: Health min

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 11-05-2020 17:11 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 17:11 IST
COVID-19 death rate in Raj lower than national average: Health min

The COVID-19 mortality rate in Rajasthan is 2.83 per cent compared to the national average of 3.3 per cent, the state’s health minister Raghu Sharma said on Monday. Stressing that the situation arising out of COVID-19 pandemic is under control, Sharma said the death rate will go down further due to the commencement of plasma therapy to treat serious coronavirus-infected patients in Jaipur and Jodhpur. He also said that the state's recovery rate for coronavirus patients is 58 per cent against the national average of 29.9 per cent. Similarly, the rate of infection in Rajasthan is 2.35 per cent while the national average is 3.92 per cent, he said

Sharma said doubling rate of infected patients in the country is 12 days but in Rajasthan it is 18 days. He further said that it was necessary for migrant Rajasthanis coming from outside to stay in quarantine for 14 days. Their health checkup will be done and quarantine facilities have been set up in villages and cities across the state for them, he added. Convalescent plasma therapy aims at transfusing plasma (component of blood) containing antibodies donated by a recovered COVID-19 patient to the serious coronavirus patients harbouring an active infection

The therapy has previously been used against viral illnesses such as rabies, hepatitis B, polio, measles, influenza and Ebola.

TRENDING

‘The Batman’ will explore emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce: Andy Serkis

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

334 COVID-19 'super-spreaders' found in Ahmedabad: Official

Nagaur MP, his party MLAs boycott CM’s video conference with lawmakers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

Thailand tourist arrivals may fall by 65% in 2020 due to virus outbreak

The number of foreign tourists in Thailand may plunge by almost two-thirds to 14 million this year, the lowest level in 14 years, as the coronavirus pandemic hits global travel, estimates from the Tourism Authority of Thailand TAT showed on...

One more tests positive for coronavirus in Himachal; total count 60

One more coronavirus case surfaced in Himachal Pradesh on Monday, taking the infection count to 60 in the state, an official said. So far, three people have succumbed to the infection in the state.Additional Chief Secretary Health R D Dhima...

COVID-19: 3 Tihar jail inmates quarantined

Three inmates of Tihar Jail have been put under quarantine after one of them, a rape accused, is suspected to have come in contact with a coronavirus-infected person, jail officials said on Monday. They said the man was lodged in a separa...

Cashless delivery mandatory after May 15 in Ahmedabad

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation AMC on Monday decided to ban the cash-on- delivery option for grocery and food items from May 15, stating that novel coronavirus also spreads through currency notes. As per the AMC decision, the payment f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020