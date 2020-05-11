Russia's Putin announces easing of coronavirus lockdown measures

Russia's Putin announces easing of coronavirus lockdown measuresReuters | Moscow | Updated: 11-05-2020 19:36 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 19:34 IST
President Vladimir Putin said that Russia would start gradually easing coronavirus-related lockdown measures from Tuesday, but that individual region would need to tailor their approach to varying local conditions.
In a televised address on Monday, Putin also announced new welfare payments for families with children and new support measures for the Russian economy.
