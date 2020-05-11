Left Menu
Gujarat COVID-19 cases mount by 347 to 8,542; death toll 513

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 11-05-2020 22:04 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 22:04 IST
Gujarat on Monday reported 347 new COVID-19 cases and 20 deaths, with Ahmedabad alone accounting for 19, taking the total case count to 8,542 and the overall number of fatalities to 513, a Health department official said. A total of 235 patients were discharged, taking the total number of the patients recovering from the COVID-19 disease in the state to 2,780.

"Of the total 20 deaths, 19 were reported from Ahmedabad and one from Mehsana," said Jayanti Ravi, Principal Secretary (Health). With 268 new detections, the tally of COVID-19 cases in Ahmedabad district has gone up to 6,086 and the number of fatalities to 400, she said.

A total of 14 districts reported fresh cases on Monday including Vadodara (29), Surat (19) and Gandhinagar (10), Ravi said, adding that the total number of COVID-19 cases in Surat rose to 914 and in Vadodara to 547. Gujarat now has 5,249 active cases. While 31 of them are on ventilators others are stable, Ravi added.

While Ahmedabad reported recovery of 109 patients, the number for Surat is 65 patients. A total 1,16,471 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state so far, said Ravi.

Ravi also said that the state government had sourced Ayurvedic medicines from Uttarakhand's Ramnagar-based Indian Medicines Pharmaceutical Corporation Limited that will be used to improve immune system of people in fight against coronavirus. "A total 2,490 kg of Sanshamni Vati, 1,440 kgs of Dashmul Kavath, and 10,000 AYUSH-64 tablets reached here by air from IMPCL, and more are on the way," she said.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,542, new cases 347, deaths 513, discharge 2,780, active cases 5,249 and people tested so far 1,16,471..

