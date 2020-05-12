Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 resurgence after lifting lockdowns shows complexity: UN health chief

Tedros was referring to reports that South Korea has shuttered nightclubs and bars after a confirmed case of COVID-19 led to thousands of contacts being traced.

UN | Updated: 12-05-2020 07:04 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 06:45 IST
COVID-19 resurgence after lifting lockdowns shows complexity: UN health chief
“Fortunately, all three countries have systems in place to detect and respond to a resurgence in cases”, said Tedros, speaking during the latest WHO press briefing. Image Credit: ANI

The resurgence of COVID-19 cases in South Korea, China and Germany following the lifting of stay-at-home restrictions demonstrates the complexity of easing these measures, World Health Organization (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday.

"Over the weekend we saw signs of the challenges that may lie ahead", he told journalists.

Tedros was referring to reports that South Korea has shuttered nightclubs and bars after a confirmed case of COVID-19 led to thousands of contacts being traced.

The Chinese city of Wuhan - where the new coronavirus first emerged - also identified its first cluster of cases since lifting a lockdown a month ago, while Germany has recorded an increased caseload.

"Fortunately, all three countries have systems in place to detect and respond to a resurgence in cases", said Tedros, speaking during the latest WHO press briefing.

"Early serological studies reflect that a relatively low percentage of the population has antibodies to COVID-19, which means most of the population is still susceptible to the virus".

'The virus is still here'

Speaking later in the briefing, WHO Executive Director Dr Michael Ryan warned against criticizing countries like South Korea and Germany, which had both reacted quickly, tracking down cases.

Responding to a journalist's question, he said "the virus is still here", even in locations where cases have decreased or reached low levels.

"And the virus is still here a lot more in other countries", he added.

Dr Ryan said as lockdowns are lifted, people undoubtedly will mix more. However, even if they maintain physical distancing and other preventive measures, transmission risk will potentially increase.

"The question is can we reach a point where we have strong public health measures in place where we can investigate clusters of cases and suppress those clusters without going back to the intense transmission patterns of before", he said. "And that is what we are trying to avoid."

Additional guidance for countries

While lockdowns have proved successful in slowing virus transmission and saving lives, Tedros acknowledged that they have had a "serious socio-economic impact" on citizens.

"Therefore, to protect lives and livelihoods, a slow, steady, lifting of lockdowns is key to both stimulating economies, while also keeping a vigilant eye on the virus so that control measures can be quickly implemented if an upswing in cases is identified", he said.

WHO is working closely with governments to ensure that key public health measures remain in place to deal with the challenge of lifting lockdowns.

The agency this weekend published further guidance for countries looking to ease these restrictions and another on reopening schools and workplaces.

The guidance asks authorities to consider whether the epidemic is under control, if the health system copes with a resurgence of cases, and can surveillance measures detect cases and identify any resurgence.

"However, even with three positive answers, releasing lockdowns is both complex and difficult," Tedros stated.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

COVID 19: Indian Health Ministry revised guidelines for home isolation of patients with mild symptoms

Brazil confirms over 160,000 coronavirus cases

Even animals may resort to physical distancing to prevent microbes: Study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

$72.5 million COVID-19 emergency support for racing industry announced

Minister for Racing Winston Peters has announced a 72.5 million dollar COVID-19 emergency support package for the racing industry.We cant gild the lily. The racing industry has been hit by the perfect storm of COVID-19 while in a weak finan...

Report: Gaming revenue to top $159B in 2020

With video gaming and esports one of the most ready-made transitions for sports fans during the coronavirus-induced shutdown, projections for industry-wide revenue are up. Way up. According to a recent report by Newzoo senior market analyst...

Budget 2020 delivers increase in funding for District Health Boards

Budget 2020 delivers the biggest ever increase in funding for District Health Boards, as well as additional funding to deliver approximately 153,000 more surgeries and procedures, radiology scans and specialist appointments to help clear th...

Trump campaign raises USD 61 mn in April, Biden USD 60 mn amidst COVID-19

US President Donald Trumps re-election campaign raised an impressive USD 61.7 million in April while his Democratic rival and former vice president Joe Biden collected USD 60.5 million at a time when the worlds biggest economy has come to a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020