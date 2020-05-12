Left Menu
Development News Edition

Groomed but still grounded: Hairdressers reopen during Singapore lockdown

Reuters | Updated: 12-05-2020 14:11 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 14:11 IST
Groomed but still grounded: Hairdressers reopen during Singapore lockdown

Long queues formed outside hairdressers in Singapore on Tuesday as the government eased some restrictions of a nationwide lockdown, although any styles beyond a trim would have to wait.

"We can only provide haircuts. Dying and perms are off limits," said Jervis Goh, supervisor at the New Hairstory salon in a residential area of central Singapore. Laundry services and shops selling pet supplies were among a handful of establishments allowed to resume business on Tuesday, although most workplaces and schools remain closed and dining at restaurants is still banned under lockdown due to last until June 1.

"It feels so light now that I had it cut," said 85-year-old retiree Pang Kaytee, one of the first in line at the salon. Pang said he last cut his hair three months ago. Mask-wearing staff inside the 26-seater establishment said they had to restrict the number of customers to six at a time, and each had to register and have their body temperature taken before entering.

The city-state of 5.7 million had 24,671 COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday, one of the highest tallies in Asia, with the vast majority of infections in cramped migrant worker dormitories on the fringes of the island nation. It has recorded 21 virus-related deaths. Authorities say strict lockdown rules, where residents can only leave there home for essential needs like grocery shopping or to exercise alone, have curbed cases outside of the dormitories.

Staff at other salons across town could be seen disinfecting equipment and chairs just before opening, while tape marked seats that clients couldn't use to enforce social distancing. "I feel such relief they are reopening, I have been without a haircut for five weeks, said Muhammad Nor, a shaggy-haired 27-year-old truck driver, waiting outside a barber shop.

"It's very uncomfortable for me because of the hot weather. I thought about cutting it myself but felt that it wasn't such a good idea."

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

COVID 19: Indian Health Ministry revised guidelines for home isolation of patients with mild symptoms

Alita: Battle Angel 2: Will Robert Rodriguez return? Cast revealed in details

Brazil confirms over 160,000 coronavirus cases

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

Videos

Latest News

World shares mixed as new virus cases loom amid reopenings

Shares were mostly lower in world markets on Tuesday as worries over fresh outbreaks of coronavirus cases overshadowed hopes over reopening economies. In London, the FTSE 100 was 0.3 higher, at 5,959.62, while the CAC 40 in Paris slipped 0....

Delhi govt to give Rs 1 cr to family of MCD teacher who died due to COVID-19

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday condoled the death of a municipal teacher due to coronavirus and said that an ex-gratia of Rs 1 crore will be given to her family. The chief minister said that Baikali Sarkar, a contractual te...

Resumption of passenger trains provides relief to people stranded due to lockdown

Stranded for over 50 days due to the lockdown and suspension of passenger train services, many people in the national capital will finally be able to reach their destinations in different parts of the country after the railways resumed serv...

PM applauds nurses for role in fight against coronavirus

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday applauded nurses for their role in keeping people healthy, saying the country is grateful to them for their great work in the fight against novel coronavirus. International Day of the Nurse is a spec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020