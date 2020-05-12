Left Menu
Athletics-Diamond League announces new calendar after London cancelled

The Diamond League announced a revamped calendar of athletics meetings after the London event on July 4-5 was canceled on Tuesday due to the coronavirus outbreak, with the first event now provisionally set for Monaco in August.

The league said in a statement that "several events will be rescheduled, others canceled as organizers continue to adapt the season in the face of the coronavirus crisis." Meetings have been canceled in London, Rabat, and Zurich, which was originally scheduled to host the season finale in September.

The League said that three meetings would now be held in August: in Monaco (14), Gateshead in England (16), and Stockholm (23). Those would be followed in September by meetings in Lausanne, Brussels, Paris, Shanghai, and possibly Rome or Naples, and in October by meetings in Eugene in the United States, Doha, and an unspecified Chinese venue.

The entire calendar remains provisional, the League said.

