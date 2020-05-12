Left Menu
Bulgaria plans to cut taxes for virus-hit restaurants next year

Reuters | Updated: 12-05-2020 16:57 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 16:57 IST
Bulgaria plans to cut the value-added tax (VAT) rate on restaurants and canteens to 9% next year, from the current 20%, to help the hospitality industry recover from the coronavirus outbreak, Prime Minister Boyko Borissov said on Tuesday.

As of Tuesday, the Black Sea country, which relies on tourism for about 8% of its economic output, had 2,004 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus, including 93 deaths. The government has closed all restaurants, bars and cafes since mid-March to contain the infection. It partially eased the restrictions in early May, allowing customers to be served in gardens or on terraces.

"We make an exception for you because the sector is closed, figuratively, following our order," Borissov said in a statement after meeting representatives of restaurant and hotel associations. "This can be a measure that will subsequently give good results and become durable. Everything is in our hands," he said.

Borissov said in a Facebook posting that the tax cuts were planned to go into effect from Jan. 1, 2021. The date was missing in the government's statement. The proposal was expected to be put forward in parliament by Borissov's ruling GERB party later on Tuesday.

Hotels already have a 9% value-added tax rate. Bulgaria, one of the poorest EU members, maintains tight fiscal discipline, but the government expects that stringent measures across the globe to halt the spread of the new coronavirus will shrink its small, open economy by 3% this year.

The European Commission sees the economy contracting by 7.2% due to the restrictive measures. Borissov has said the government would have enough funds to weather the coronavirus pandemic, but would need billions to restart the economy.

