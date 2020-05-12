Empowering nurses will directly empower women: IMA

Left Menu
Nursing has evolved into a highly sophisticated profession requiring its own dignified space and skillsets, said the Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Tuesday, stressing the fact that empowering nurses will directly empower women.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-05-2020 17:08 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 17:08 IST
International Nurses Day is celebrated on May 12 every year, commemorating the birth anniversary of the founder of modern nursing -- Florence Nightingale.. Image Credit: ANI

Nursing has evolved into a highly sophisticated profession requiring its own dignified space and skillsets, said the Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Tuesday, stressing the fact that empowering nurses will directly empower women. In a statement, coinciding with the International Nurses Day, the IMA highlighted the dedication and recalled the services nurses put. "Nurses remain the bridge between science and human touch. Handling a patient with compassion yet with competence is a challenge. Many times patients recall the services of nurses with gratitude," said the doctor's largest body.

"Nevertheless nursing as a career and profession remains under-acknowledged many times. The IMA is for the empowerment of nurses with their due space and participation in healthcare. The medical profession today has more women doctors than men. Women doctors enjoy respect and status equal to their counterparts," said Dr Rajan Sharma, IMA president. Stating that Dr BC Roy was the first to actively promote women to take up nursing, the IMA said that when the whole world is affected by COVID-19, our brave nurses have taken a flight to the UAE to alleviate and augment the services in the UAE, a second home to our many countrymen.

"Carving a niche for themselves, Indian nurses are employed all over the globe forming a significant part of NRIs and remaining the soft power of India. Their role, especially during this health emergency, is immense. IMA wishes the nurses greater heights in their careers. We support their continuing education and training. Their rights and privileges should be given due consideration commensurate with their responsibility," said Dr RV Asokan, Secretary-General, IMA. International Nurses Day is celebrated on May 12 every year, commemorating the birth anniversary of English social reformer and the founder of modern nursing -- Florence Nightingale and in appreciation of the contributions of nurses to the society around the globe. (ANI)

