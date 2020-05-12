Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK's COVID-19 death toll tops 40,000, worst in Europe

Reuters | London | Updated: 12-05-2020 21:23 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 20:40 IST
UK's COVID-19 death toll tops 40,000, worst in Europe

The United Kingdom's COVID-19 death toll now exceeds 40,000, by far the worst yet reported in Europe, raising more questions about Prime Minister Boris Johnson's handling of the coronavirus crisis. Figures published by the Office for National Statistics for England and Wales brought the United Kingdom's official death toll to 38,289 as of May 3, according to a Reuters tally of death registrations that also includes Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Since then, at least 2,251 people have died from COVID-19 in English hospitals, according to the latest daily data, bringing the true death toll as of Tuesday to just over 40,000. While different ways of counting make comparisons with other countries difficult, the figure confirmed Britain was among those hit worst by a pandemic that has killed more than 285,000 people worldwide.

The data came a day after Johnson set out a gradual plan to get Britain back to work, including advice on wearing home-made face coverings - though his attempt to lift the coronavirus lockdown prompted confusion. The leaders of the devolved nations - Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland - said that advice given by Johnson only applied to England. They told people to stay at home still.

Such a high UK death toll increases the pressure on Johnson. Opposition parties say he was too slow to impose a lockdown, too slow to introduce mass testing and too slow to get enough protective equipment to hospitals. The data painted a grim picture in care homes, which have been especially hard hit by the virus.

"Care homes (are) showing the slowest decline, sadly," ONS statistician Nick Stripe told BBC TV. "For the first time that I can remember, there were more deaths in total in care homes than there were in hospitals in that week."

Care homes now account for a third of all COVID-19 deaths in England and Wales. "It is a relief to see the number of deaths in care homes falling, but they sadly they continue to make up a significant proportion of coronavirus related deaths and our work is not done," minister for care Helen Whately said in a statement.

"Supporting the social care sector through this pandemic has always been a priority, and we are doing everything in our power to ensure they have all they need to look after those in their care." A Reuters Special Report published last week showed care homes bore the brunt of policy designed to shield its hospitals from COVID-19, leaving many of the weakest exposed.

Unlike the daily death toll announced by the government, Tuesday's ONS figures include suspected deaths from COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus. In March, Britain's chief scientific adviser said keeping deaths below 20,000 would be a "good outcome". In April, Reuters reported that the government's worst case scenario was a death toll of 50,000.

SICK MAN OF EUROPE? Even after adjusting for population, Britain still ranks among the countries worst affected by the pandemic, a list that includes Belgium, Spain, and Italy.

In Italy, the next worst-hit country in Europe and whose population is about 90% of Britain's, the death toll stood at 30,739 as of Monday, according to a measure based solely on confirmed cases rather than suspected cases. Broadly comparable British data on Tuesday showed 32,692 deaths.

Ministers dislike comparisons of the headline death toll because Britain's performance in part reflects the fact that it has been quicker to publish comprehensive data on COVID-19 deaths than other European countries. They say excess mortality - the number of deaths from all causes that exceed the average for the time of year - is more meaningful because it is internationally comparable.

Early evidence, though, suggests Britain is faring badly on that front too. So far this year, there have been more than 50,000 excess deaths compared to a five-year average, ONS statistician Stripe said.

The ONS said deaths from all causes decreased for a second week running as of May 1, but 8,012 more people than average died in the 18th week of 2020.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

COVID 19: Indian Health Ministry revised guidelines for home isolation of patients with mild symptoms

Alita: Battle Angel 2: Will Robert Rodriguez return? Cast revealed in details

Will Mirzapur Season 2 be released in Aug 2020? Plot to focus on constant revenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stock market rally pauses, bonds edge higher as economy partly reopens

World equity markets were little changed and safe-haven bonds climbed on Tuesday as investors weighed stronger economic data from China and upbeat corporate earnings in Europe against concerns about a potential second wave of coronavirus in...

Telangana govt's TWorks collaborates with Bhagwati Products Ltd for manufacturing mechanical ventilators

Telangana governments hardware incubator and prototyping lab TWorks has signed an MoU with Bhagwati Products Ltd. Micromax, for large volume manufacturing of mechanical ventilators. The ventilator was successfully demonstrated to doctors fr...

Italy's daily coronavirus death toll stable, new cases climb

Deaths from the COVID-19 epidemic in Italy climbed by 172 on Tuesday, against 179 the day before, the Civil Protection Agency said, but the daily tally of new cases doubled to 1,402 from 744 on Monday. However, the rise in new cases was par...

Fauci warns against 'prematurely' opening U.S. states in coronavirus pandemic

Leading U.S. infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci on Tuesday warned Congress that a premature opening of the nations economy could lead to additional outbreaks of the deadly coronavirus. The director of the National Institute of Allergy ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020