RML staff thanks Sikh body for providing them accommodation

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-05-2020 21:55 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 21:55 IST
Several doctors and nurses of Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital here on Tuesday thanked the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee  (DSGMC) for providing them accommodation and other facilities during the lockdown. The DSGMC has provided shelter to around 200 doctors and nurses working at different hospitals in the national capital.         During a thanks giving ceremony held at Gurudwara Rakabganj Sahib on International Nursing Day, representatives of RML's medical staff said that during the initial days of the COVID-19 crisis, people residing in their neighbourhood started treating them as "carriers of coronavirus".

On several occasions, the medical professionals living in rented accommodations were told to leave their premises, the RML staff said. The DSGMC provided accommodation to such medical professionals at their inns. In a separate statement, DSGMC president Manjinder Singh Sirsa said that people throughout the world are indebted to the medical staff on the International Nurses Day.

He said that history will remember the medical professionals for their hard work and commitment in the times of COVID-19..

