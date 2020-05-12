Left Menu
Development News Edition

Woman in quarantine centre in Odisha delivers baby

PTI | Berhampur | Updated: 12-05-2020 22:06 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 22:06 IST
Woman in quarantine centre in Odisha delivers baby

A 28-year old woman, who was lodged in a COVID quarantine centre in Odishas Ganjam district after her return from Surat in Gujarat, gave birth to a baby boy on Tuesday, officials said The woman and her husband have been lodged in the institutional quarantine centre set up at a High School at Mardhakote in Beguniapada block of the district since their arrival in the state on May 6, an official said. Before doctors and paramedical staff reached the quarantine centre, ASHA and Anganawadi workers who were on duty in the facility helped in normal and smooth delivery, he said.

The woman along with her baby were shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital here after she gave birth to the baby, said Beguniapada Block Development Officer (BDO), B Pradhan. The condition of both the mother and child was good, he said.

The woman along with her husband was under quarantine since May 6, after they returned from Surat by a special Shramik Express train. Since she was placed under quarantine, the doctors from CHC Kodala were regularly examining her health. The woman, however, did not tell them the expected date of delivery.

The BDO said in the morning hours on Tuesday, the doctors had also checked her health. The woman did not show any symptom of giving birth then, but developed labour pain before 30 minutes of delivery, he said..

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

COVID 19: Indian Health Ministry revised guidelines for home isolation of patients with mild symptoms

Alita: Battle Angel 2: Will Robert Rodriguez return? Cast revealed in details

Will Mirzapur Season 2 be released in Aug 2020? Plot to focus on constant revenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

Videos

Latest News

Golf-PGA Tour to provide charter planes for players, says Streelman

The PGA Tour plans to use chartered planes to shuttle golfers and caddies between tournaments when the circuit returns from its coronavirus hiatus at the Charles Schwab Challenge in June, said Kevin Streelman. Streelman, a two-time winner o...

Country disappointed by PM Modi's failure to address migrants' woes

The Congress on Tuesday termed Prime Minister Narendra Modis address as one that gave the country a headline and said the nation is disappointed by his failure to address the woes of millions of migrants. Congress chief spokesperson Randeep...

One in three gay men feel unsafe at home during coronavirus

By Hugo Greenhalgh LONDON, May 12 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Almost a third of gay and bisexual men report feeling vulnerable at home during the new coronavirus pandemic, with Brazilians particularly concerned, a global survey found on Tu...

Four deaths, 138 fresh virus cases in Rajasthan; total count 4,126

Four more people died of coronavirus in Rajasthan on Monday as 138 more people tested positive for the infection, pushing the state count to 4,126. So far, 117 people have died of the infection in the state, with Jaipur accounting for...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020