9 more test positive for COVID-19 in Jharkhand, total rises to 172

Nine more people tested positive for novel coronavirus in Jharkhand, taking the total number of cases to 172, a COVID-19 bulletin said on Tuesday. Hazaribag Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bhuvnesh Pratap Singh said that the samples of six migrant workers, who had on April 30 returned from Mumbai, on Tuesday tested positive for the disease.

The six hail from Bara village under Khera panchayat of Hazaribag district, the DC said, adding that the six were among 17 migrants who had returned home by a bus, but swab samples of the rest of the migrant workers were negative. In East Singhbhum district, two people who had returned from Kolkata tested positive for COVID-19. They hail from Chakulia in Ghatsila sub-division of the district, Deputy Commissioner Ravi Shankar Shukla said.

The two were referred to Tata Main Hospital in Jamshedpur, he added. The two positive cases are the first in the Kolhan division comprising East Singhbhum, West Singhbhum and Seraikela-Kharswan districts, health officials said.

One more person tested positive for COVID-19 in Giridih district, Giridih district Civil Surgeon Awadhesh Kumar Sinha said. He said that the migrant labourer had returned home recently from another state.

Now the total number of active novel coronavirus cases in Giridih is four, while one has recovered and has been discharged, according to the COVID-19 bulletin. In Jharkhand, the total number of COVID-19 active cases is 90, including 39 cases in Ranchi.

In all, 79 people have recovered from the infection, it said. Two people had died of the disease while one died due to comorbid conditions since the outbreak of the pandemic on March 31 in the state, it said.