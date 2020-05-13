Left Menu
Development News Edition

New York governor warns against paying 'greedy corporations' in stimulus bill

Reuters | Updated: 13-05-2020 00:42 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 00:42 IST
New York governor warns against paying 'greedy corporations' in stimulus bill

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday called on Congress to pass a stimulus package in response to the coronavirus pandemic that funds police officers, teachers and other local and state employees and warned against repeating the corporate-focused bailouts following the 2008 financial crisis. "Don't do it again," Cuomo said at a daily briefing, referring to the 2008 federal bailouts which big banks used in part to pay large bonuses to executives. "No handouts to greedy corporations, no political pork and no partisanship."

Since early March, Congress has passed bills allocating $3 trillion to combat the pandemic, including money for individuals and companies to blunt an economic impact that saw the unemployment rate surge to 14.7% in April, as U.S. job losses hit levels not seen since the Great Depression of the 1930s. The packages have not so far addressed the tax revenues lost by the individual states, many of which are facing huge budget shortfalls and scrambling to find money to pay the salaries of police officers and other public workers and pay for schools.

Cuomo, who said New York alone needed $61 billion in federal funding, called on Congress and President Donald Trump to support a bill that would address these funding gaps - a problem he stressed was dogging both Republican and Democratic governors. Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday unveiled a $3 trillion-plus coronavirus relief package that includes nearly $1 trillion in long-sought assistance for state and local governments, though the top Senate Republican had already bashed the proposal.

"This economy has been damaged through no fault of anyone," said Cuomo, a Democrat. "But to get this economy back up again and running, we are going to need an intelligent stimulus bill from Washington." Cuomo said he and Larry Hogan, the Republican governor of Maryland, would issue a joint statement later on Tuesday on the funding package. Hogan is the chair of the National Governors Association and Cuomo is the organization's vice chair.

New York is by far the state hit hardest by the pandemic, with more than a third of the country’s nearly 81,000 deaths. Cuomo said 195 New Yorkers died on Monday from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, up from 161 a day earlier but less than half the levels seen three weeks ago.

TRENDING

Russia's top oil province braces for 15% output cut

Why Sherlock Season 5 will surely return with Benedict Cumberbatch & Martin Freeman

Multilateral solutions to ease COVID-19 pandemic needed for achieving SDGs

Alexa & Katie Season 4 release possible after Season 3 part B, get other latest updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Videos

Latest News

Greece: 2 migrants on eastern island test positive for virus

Greek officials said Tuesday they have registered the first cases of the new coronavirus in two migrants on an eastern island after they arrived from Turkey last week and were placed in a special quarantine facility. They said the two asylu...

Sports stars support Sleeper's fantasy LoL launch

The fantasy sports and messaging app Sleeper has launched a fantasy League of Legends game. The company said it has raised 20 million in new funding, including an investment from former NBA All-Star guard Baron Davis.Sleeper is the one plat...

Air India, AI Express operate 14 inbound, outbound flights on Day 6 of Vande Bharat Mission

National carrier Air India and its subsidiary Air India Express operated a total of 14 flights on Tuesday to bring back Indians under the Vande Bharat Mission and for travel of foreigners amid the coronavirus-triggered lockdown. As per data...

Boston Uprising's brussen retiring from Overwatch

Boston Uprising off-tank Thomas brussen Brussen retired from competitive Overwatch play Tuesday. Ive decided to take a break from Overwatch, the 19-year-old Dutch player wrote in a TwitLonger post. Ive thought about it for a while and its b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020