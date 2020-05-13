Even more to die in U.S. due to COVID-19, say researchers

Even more to die in U.S. due to COVID-19, say researchersReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-05-2020 05:10 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 04:00 IST
A newly revised coronavirus mortality model predicts more than 147,000 Americans will die from COVID-19 by early August, up nearly 10,000 from the last projection, as restrictions for curbing the pandemic are increasingly relaxed, researchers said on Tuesday.
The latest forecast from the University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) reflects "key drivers of viral transmission like changes in testing and mobility, as well as easing of distancing policies," the report said.
