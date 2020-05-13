Left Menu
Development News Edition

Researchers revise U.S. COVID-19 death forecast upward again

Reuters | Updated: 13-05-2020 05:37 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 05:37 IST
Researchers revise U.S. COVID-19 death forecast upward again

A newly revised coronavirus mortality model predicts more than 147,000 Americans will die from COVID-19 by early August, up nearly 10,000 from the last projection, as restrictions for curbing the pandemic are relaxed, researchers said on Tuesday. The latest forecast http://www.healthdata.org/covid/updates from the University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) reflects "key drivers of viral transmission like changes in testing and mobility, as well as easing of distancing policies," the report said.

The revision reinforced public health warnings, including U.S. Senate testimony on Tuesday from Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, that prematurely lifting lockdowns could lead to more outbreaks of the respiratory virus. Fauci and other medical experts have urged caution in relaxing restraints on commerce before diagnostic testing and the ability to trace close contacts of infected individuals can be vastly expanded, along with other safeguards.

IHME researchers acknowledged that precise consequences of moves to reopen shuttered businesses and loosen stay-at-home orders are difficult to gauge. "The full potential effects of recent actions to ease social distancing policies, especially if robust containment measures have yet to be fully scaled up, may not be fully known for a few weeks due to the time periods between viral exposure, possible infection and full disease progression," the report said.

COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus, has already claimed nearly 81,000 lives in the United States, out of more than 1.36 million known infections, according to a Reuters tally. The revised IHME model, frequently cited by the White House and other public health authorities, predicted that the cumulative U.S. death toll will climb to 147,040 by Aug. 4, up 9,856 from the institute's previous update on Sunday.

A week earlier, the model had sharply increased the figure to nearly 135,000 deaths, almost double its April 29 forecast, citing steps in about 30 states to ease social-distancing requirements. The clamor to reopen businesses ranging from restaurants to auto plants has only gained momentum since then as unemployment hit levels not seen since the Great Depression of the 1930s.

The projections are presented as a range, with the latest forecast - 147,00-plus deaths - representing the average between a best-case scenario of 102,783 lives lost and a worst-case scenario of 223,489 fatalities. The forecasts have fluctuated over the past couple of months, with a projected death toll as low as 60,000 on April 18.

TRENDING

Why Sherlock Season 5 will surely return with Benedict Cumberbatch & Martin Freeman

Russia's top oil province braces for 15% output cut

Netflix’s spokesperson on Mindhunter Season 3, what latest we know

Alexa & Katie Season 4 release possible after Season 3 part B, get other latest updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Videos

Latest News

WBTC to run skeleton bus service for frontline workers, returnees

West Bengal Transport Corporation WBTC has said that it shall run from Wednesday a skeleton bus service for emergency purposes to be used by frontline workers and for returnees, amidst the lockdown.In view of the prevalent situation due to ...

Seven new coronavirus cases in mainland China on May 12, up from one a day earlier

China reported seven new coronavirus infections on the mainland on May 12, versus one a day earlier, the national health authority said on Wednesday, with six local cases in northeastern Jilin province and one imported case in Shanghai.Jili...

NFL-YouTube star Logan Thirtyacre pays $800K for dinner with Brady

YouTube star Logan Thirtyacre has won a coronavirus charity auction that includes dinner with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady after he laid down a 800,000 bid. The 25-year-old Thirtyacre, who has amassed a fortune on his puppet s...

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. government officials worry about return of dual citizens if Mexico's pandemic worsens

U.S. government officials are concerned that dual U.S.-Mexico citizens may flee to the United States if the coronavirus outbreak in Mexico gets worse, putting more stress on U.S. hospitals, especially near the border, three officials famili...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020