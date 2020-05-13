Left Menu
Golf-South Korea's Ko, Park to take part in skins match for charity

Reuters | Updated: 13-05-2020 10:29 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 10:05 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

World number one Ko Jin-young will take on No. 3 Park Sung-hyun in a skins match on May 24 with the two South Korean golfers set to donate their winnings to charity, Yonhap news reported on Wednesday. The match at the Sky 72 Golf & Resort in Incheon will have 100 million won ($81,582) up for grabs, though the event will be held without fans due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We're hoping everybody will overcome the coronavirus pandemic as quickly as possible and return to normal life," the players said in a statement. "With that in mind, we'll try to play the best golf we can in support." In the skins format, values are placed on each hole with a player having to win the hole outright to pocket the money. Tied holes see the money carried over to the next hole.

South Korea's women's golf tour will restart with a major on Thursday when Lakewood Country Club in Yangju hosts the KLPGA Championship. Spectators will not be allowed to attend that event either. ($1 = 1,225.7600 won)

