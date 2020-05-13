Left Menu
Development News Edition

England tiptoes out of full lockdown as economy plunges

Reuters | London | Updated: 13-05-2020 13:58 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 13:16 IST
England tiptoes out of full lockdown as economy plunges
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

England tentatively began easing its coronavirus lockdown on Wednesday, with some people who cannot do their jobs at home urged to return to work, as stark economic data showed the disastrous impact of the pandemic.

The worst-hit country in Europe with more than 40,000 deaths from COVID-19 according to official data, Britain has been in extensive lockdown since March 23. As of Wednesday morning, people in manufacturing and certain other sectors were being asked to return to work if they could. GDP data released on Wednesday showed the economy shrank by a record 5.8% in March compared with February, and the April data is likely to be even worse as the country was under lockdown for the entire month.

The government is loosening restrictions very gradually, for fear of triggering a second peak of infections. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has described the process as a "supremely difficult" balancing act. Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, which have semi-autonomous governments, are sticking with a "stay at home" message, for now, leaving England, the most populous UK nation, to take the lead in sending some people back to work.

The government has faced a barrage of criticism that its new guidance - Stay alert, control the virus, save lives - was confusing. Appearing on Sky News TV, transport minister Grant Shapps was asked why estate agents were being allowed to restart house viewings when people could not have their own relatives to visit. "The truth of the matter is, you have to start somewhere. The lockdown message was very straightforward - it just stayed at home. Now as we start to unlock, of course, there have to be decisions made," Shapps said.

"There is no perfect way of doing this, and we'd ask people to use their common sense ... Right now, there has to be a cut-off somewhere." Workers were being advised to avoid public transport if at all possible, and schools remained closed, prompting questions about how parents and people who could not get to work by other means were supposed to apply the new guidance.

Employers faced the daunting task of creating safe environments for their staff, with detailed guidance on one-way systems at entry and exit points and in stairwells, spacing out workstations and other minutiae. For those still working from home or unable to work, there was only a very slight change in the regime. People were now allowed out to exercise more than once a day, and two people from separate households were allowed to meet outdoors as long as they kept 2 meters apart.

Martin Hewitt, chairman of the National Police Chiefs' Council, said officers would still be encouraging people to go home if they were out for reasons other than the authorized exercise, shopping for essentials, health, or work. Fines for transgressions have been increased.

"Everybody will carry on hopefully working in the spirit we've had for the last seven weeks," he told BBC TV. "It's not for the police to police people being 2 meters apart, that's about everyone's individual responsibility. If there are those people who refuse to abide by the new regulations then we will move to enforcement if that's what we have to do," he said, describing that as a last resort.

TRENDING

Why Sherlock Season 5 will surely return with Benedict Cumberbatch & Martin Freeman

Netflix’s spokesperson on Mindhunter Season 3, what latest we know

Russia's top oil province braces for 15% output cut

UK researchers try to crack genetic riddle of COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Winter clothing, footwear may be sold during lockdown in terms of regulations

Trade, Industry and Competition Minister Ebrahim Patel has gazetted directions on the sale of winter clothing, footwear and bedding in Level 4 of the national COVID-19 lockdown.The directions clarify the related winter clothing, footwear an...

Soccer-Belgium waits for final decision on league season

Belgian football is anticipating a stormy end to the season on Friday when key decisions about the campaign are finally decided in the boardroom. While play for the rest of the season has been cancelled in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic,...

Singapore reports 673 foreign workers infected by coronavirus

Singapore has reported 675 new COVID-19 cases, mostly foreign workers living in dormitories, taking the number of infections in the country to 25,346, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday. Out of the new infections, only two coronavirus ca...

Saudi Arabia: Lockdown in days after Ramzan

Saudi Arabia says it will go into a full lockdown during the days of celebration that follow the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramzan. The Interior Ministry made the announcement early Wednesday morning, saying the lockdown would be in effec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020