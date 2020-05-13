Left Menu
Harsh Vardhan holds meeting with Punjab Health Minister over COVID-19 situation

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Wednesday held a meeting via video conference with Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh to discuss the current COVID-19 situation in the state.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2020 16:23 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 16:23 IST
Harsh Vardhan holds meeting with Punjab Health Minister over COVID-19 situation
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan holds a meeting with Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh on Wednesday.. Image Credit: ANI

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Wednesday held a meeting via video conference with Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh to discuss the current COVID-19 situation in the state. Minister of State for Health Ashwini Kumar Choubey and officers of Punjab Health Department and District Collectors were present in the meeting.

The Union Health Minister was apprised about the details of COVID-19 cases in Punjab and arrangements being made at hospitals and district levels to tackle the crisis. According to Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry, Punjab has 1,914 positive coronavirus cases, out of which 171 people have been cured and discharged and 32 have succumbed to the disease. (ANI)

