Left Menu
Development News Edition

South Africa lists clothing allowed for sale as lockdown eases

Reuters | Cape Town | Updated: 13-05-2020 17:23 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 16:57 IST
South Africa lists clothing allowed for sale as lockdown eases
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

South Africa's government has published a more detailed list of clothing that can be sold in a first phase of easing its lockdown, giving relief to a clothing industry starved of sales.

The country took its first shaky steps on May 1 towards rolling back one of the world's strictest COVID-19 lockdowns, seeking a balance between containing the disease and providing much-needed relief for the economy. In April the government had said clothing retailers will be allowed to sell winter and baby clothes and bedding, without clarifying what falls under those categories, causing confusion.

Under regulations published late on Tuesday, the permitted categories include all children's and babywear, maternity wear, adult sleepwear, underwear, and footwear, outwear items such as exercise apparel and winter clothes such as knitwear. Minister of Trade, Industry, and Competition, Ebrahim Patel said the manufacturing and retail sector had been through "a very difficult time" and the resumption of clothing sales would help greater production and commerce in the sector.

The list was welcomed by the National Clothing Retail Federation, which includes TFG, Mr Price, Truworths, Woolworths, Pick n Pay Clothing and Queenspark, and by the Apparel & Textiles Association of South Africa (ATASA). ATASA Deputy Chairperson Herman Pillay said the move would help its manufacturer members recover from lockdown and give "employees the opportunity to be gainfully employed yet again."

The announcement followed consultations between Patel's ministry and clothing, textile, and footwear industry leaders. But clothing and general merchandise retailer Pepkor said that while it initially expects reasonable sales, levels are expected to taper off due to increased unemployment as a result of the impact of the coronavirus on companies.

TRENDING

Why Sherlock Season 5 will surely return with Benedict Cumberbatch & Martin Freeman

Netflix’s spokesperson on Mindhunter Season 3, what latest we know

Russia's top oil province braces for 15% output cut

UK researchers try to crack genetic riddle of COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas Announces Successful Conclusion of Cohort I of Prarambh, India's First LegalTech Incubator

LegalTech startups JRTC Intern, Leegality, and LegalMind products, developed under mentorship of CAM Partners and International experts mentor, find excellent industry responseMumbai New Delhi, India NewsVoirOn April 30th, Cyril Amarchand ...

Golf-Park is proud to see South Korea lead the way in resumption of sport

With golf finally resuming when South Korea hosts the Korea Ladies Professional Golf Association KLPGA Championship, world number three Park Sung-Hyun says she feels a sense of pride that her country is leading the way in a return for sport...

HC moved for reopening wholesale food grain shops in Koyambedu market

The Madras High Court on Wednesday issued notice to authorities concerned on a petition seeking to reopen wholesale foodgrain shops located in the Koyambedu market complex here, which was shut after it emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot. Justice...

Air India partly seals its Centaur Hotel for sanitisation after crew member tests COVID-positive

The ground floor of Air Indias Centaur Hotel was sealed for two days on Wednesday for sanitisation after a crew member tested at the temporary facility was found positive for COVID-19, senior airline officials said. Amid the coronavirus-...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020