Gauteng Premier satisfied with level of compliance with lockdown regulations

Gauteng Premier David Makhura on Wednesday expressed satisfaction with the level of adherence of lockdown regulations at one of the many malls in Pretoria.

Accompanied by his executive, the Premier visited Soshanguve Crossing Mall, on Wednesday, where he assessed the level of compliance with Level 4 lockdown regulations.

"We chose to come to Soshanguve guided by the level of infections. We want to communicate to the people of Soshanguve that COVID-19 is here, is not something for some people, is not something for some places, it is here," said Makhura, following a walkabout of the mall.

The Premier, who visited several shops in the mall located north of Pretoria, also interacted with some shoppers.

"We came here and found that they have put in place something that we think should be a model for all the malls in Gauteng. As you enter the mall, the security ensures that everyone who enters the mall has their facemasks on and even in the shops, people can't get into the shops without the mask, while also ensuring that people entering the mall have their hands sanitized," said Makhura.

Workers at stores, visited by the Premier were also adhering to the need to wear facemasks.

"We are satisfied with the level of adherence to the lockdown regulations and we are also satisfied that all the shops open here are selling all the goods that are supposed to be sold in level 4 lockdown."

The Premier also expressed satisfaction that prices of goods had not been escalated as has been reported in other areas.

"We are also satisfied with the prices as there were complaints with price escalations. We have also checked the food. There is no rotten or expired food that is being sold here," said Makhura, adding that there are areas of improvement which they have discussed with the mall management.

"We are doing these things to save lives and not to punish businesses."

The unannounced visit to the mall was prompted by allegations of non-compliance with the lockdown regulations.

In addition, the provincial government will also visit places that have the high number of COVID-19 infections.

"We have to make sure that we take steps to protect our people.

COVID-19 is not about to go, we are in this for a very long time, we can win if we work together."

Following the visit to Soshanguve, the Premier and his delegation proceeded to Ivory Park Mall to assess adherence to regulations.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)