FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Reuters | Updated: 13-05-2020 18:51 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 18:21 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

More than 4.29 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 291,375 have died, according to a Reuters tally, as of 1220 GMT on Wednesday.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

EUROPE

* The European Union pushed for a safe reopening of borders while insisting on protective measures such as masks on planes. * England tentatively began easing its lockdown, with some people who cannot do their jobs at home urged to return to work. The rest of Great Britain remains in lockdown.

* Spanish authorities are planning to keep borders closed to most travelers from abroad until July. * Germany will start to relax from Saturday some border controls with the aim of having free travel in Europe from mid-June.

* Austria said its borders with Germany, Switzerland, and Liechtenstein will reopen in a month. * France will maintain border controls with Germany until June 15, although there will be some relaxation of measures to help the day-to-day lives of those who have to make regular crossings.

* Italy's education minister said schools across the country would reopen in September. * Poland will reopen restaurants and hairdressers on May 18 as it begins easing restrictions, while the strict border controls were extended until June 12.

* Russia has suspended the use of some Russian-made medical ventilators - the same model that is sent to the United States in April - after two fatal hospital fires reportedly involving the machines.

AMERICAS

* More than 1.37 million people have been infected in the United States and 82,030 have died, according to a Reuters tally, as of 1220 GMT on Wednesday. * The Canada-U.S. border is expected to stay closed to non-essential travel until June 21, the Globe and Mail newspaper reported.

* California's state university system canceled classes for the fall semester, while Los Angeles County said its stay-at-home order was likely to be extended by three months. * Leading U.S. infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci warned Congress that a premature lifting of lockdowns could lead to additional outbreaks.

* Mexico's president will lay out a roadmap on Wednesday for Mexico to re-open its economy, with a focus on the automotive sector.

ASIA-PACIFIC

* China reported seven new cases on the mainland on May 12, versus one a day earlier, while Jilin city in the country's northeast has warned of a huge risk of COVID-19 spreading further. * Authorities in Wuhan launched an ambitious campaign to test all of its 11 million residents, after a cluster of new infections raised fears of a second wave of cases.

* South Korea health authorities said they had no immediate plans to reinstate strict social distancing rules despite a fresh outbreak in Seoul. * Hong Kong reported its first two cases in three weeks not linked to anyone who had traveled overseas, and authorities were working to trace the origin of the infections.

* Indonesia reported its biggest daily rise in infections with 689 new cases. * Thailand reported no new daily cases for the first time in two months as the government considered easing more restrictions on businesses.

* Authorities told Australians to stay on guard against new outbreaks as mobility restrictions are eased this week.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Yemen has more suspected cases and deaths than the authorities have so far reported, four sources familiar with the matter told Reuters. * Lesotho recorded its first case on Wednesday, becoming the last country in southern and East Africa to be afflicted by the virus.

* The UAE business and tourism hub Dubai allowed public parks to reopen and hotel guests to access private beaches. * Israeli police arrested 320 people at a Jewish bonfire festival celebrating an ancient sage after worshippers rioted over restrictions that denied them access to his tomb.

ECONOMIC FALLOUT * Global stocks and oil prices fell on Wednesday as fears of a second wave of infections gripped financial markets.

* China will use tools such as RRR cuts, interest rate cuts, and relending to keep liquidity reasonably ample and guide market rates lower. * Britain's economy shrank by a record 5.8% in March, according to official data that point towards an even bigger hit to come.

