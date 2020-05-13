Left Menu
13 new COVID-19 cases in Haryana

13 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Haryana on Wednesday, as per the Haryana Health Department.

ANI | Gurugram (Haryana) | Updated: 13-05-2020 21:44 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 21:44 IST
13 new COVID-19 cases in Haryana
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

13 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Haryana on Wednesday, as per the Haryana Health Department. While five cases were reported from Gurugram, two each were reported from Sonepat, Rohtak, and Faridabad, and one each from Rewari and Jhajjar.

According to the State Health Department, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in Haryana stands at 793, including 364 active cases. Till now, 418 patients recovered/discharged in the state, while 11 deaths have been reported. The total number of positive coronavirus cases across the country is at 74,281, including 47,480 active cases of the virus. So far, 24,385 patients have either been cured or discharged while 2,415 deaths have been recorded in the country, as per data provided by the Ministry of Health. (ANI)

