Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM CARES Fund allocates Rs. 3100 Crore to fight against COVID-19

The trust formed on 27th March 2020 is headed by Hon’ble Prime Minister (ex-Officio) and other ex-officio Members of the trust are Defence Minister, Home Minister and Finance Minister.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2020 22:09 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 22:08 IST
PM CARES Fund allocates Rs. 3100 Crore to fight against COVID-19
While announcing this package, the Prime Minister has thanked all the donors for their generosity in contributing to the PM CARES Fund which will support India’s fight against COVID-19 Image Credit: ANI

PM CARES (Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations) Fund Trust today decided to allocate Rs. 3100 Crore for the fight against COVID-19. Out of Rs 3100 crore, a sum of approximately Rs.2000 crore will be earmarked for the purchase of ventilators, Rs. 1000 crores will be used for the care of migrant labourers and Rs.100 crores will be given to support vaccine development.

The trust formed on 27th March 2020 is headed by Hon'ble Prime Minister (ex-Officio) and other ex-officio Members of the trust are Defence Minister, Home Minister and Finance Minister. While announcing this package, the Prime Minister has thanked all the donors for their generosity in contributing to the PM CARES Fund which will support India's fight against COVID-19

a) 50,000 Ventilators

For augmenting the infrastructure to tackle COVID-19 cases across the country, 50000 'Made-in-India' ventilators will be purchased from PM CARES Fund at a cost of approximately Rs. 2000 Crores. These ventilators will be provided to government-run COVID hospitals in all States/UTs, for better treatment of the critical COVID-19 cases.

b) Relief Measures for Migrants

For strengthening the existing measures being taken for the welfare of the migrants and poor, the States/UTs will be given a lump sum assistance of total Rs. 1000 Crore from PM CARES Fund. This amount would be provided to the State Governments/UTs to place it at the disposal of the District Collectors/Municipal Commissioners for strengthening their efforts in providing accommodation facilities, making food arrangements, providing medical treatment and making transportation arrangements of the migrants. State/UT-wise funds will be released on the weightage of (a) Population of the State/UT as per 2011 Census – 50%, weightage (b) Number of positive COVID-19 cases as on date – 40% weightage and (c) Equal share (10% weightage) for all states/UTs to ensure basic minimum sum for all states.

The fund will be released to the District Collector/District Magistrate/Municipal Commissioner through the State Disaster Relief Commissioner of the States/UTs concerned.

c) Vaccine Development

A vaccine against COVID-19 is the most pressing need and Indian academia, start-ups and industry have come together in cutting-edge vaccine design and development.

To support the COVID-19 vaccine designers and developers, an amount of Rs. 100 Crore will be given from PM CARES Fund as a helping hand to catalyse vaccine development, which will be utilized under the supervision of the Principal Scientific Advisor.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 13

Angre Port leases out land to Arjun Refineries for edible oil unit

Hundreds of German managers planning return to China

Why Sherlock Season 5 will surely return with Benedict Cumberbatch & Martin Freeman

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

"This virus may never go away," WHO says

The coronavirus that causes COVID-19 could become endemic like HIV, the World Health Organization said on Wednesday, warning against any attempt to predict how long it would keep circulating and calling for a massive effort to counter it. I...

FIFA U-17 Women's WC postponement won't affect preparation of team: AIFF president Praful Patel

The All India Football Federation AIFF President Praful Patel on Wednesday said that the postponement of the FIFA U-17 Womens World Cup wont affect the preparation of the team. Patel chaired the AIFFs Executive Committee Meeting held via vi...

Truck drivers being screened in Himachal's Lahaul-Spiti as they deliver supplies amid lockdown

Two doctors and local volunteers have been deputed at check post in Lahaul-Spiti district to screen the drivers and sanitise vehicles every day as truck drivers drive through snow-clad Rohtang Pass to deliver goods of daily usage to far-flu...

Germany charges man with spying for Indian intelligence

German prosecutors have charged an Indian man with spying on the Sikh community and Kashmir activists in Germany for his countrys intelligence service for more than two years. The federal prosecutors office said Wednesday that espionage cha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020