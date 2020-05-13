Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mumbai's COVID-19 cases cross 15,000-mark; death toll 595

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-05-2020 23:21 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 22:42 IST
Mumbai's COVID-19 cases cross 15,000-mark; death toll 595
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The count of coronavirus positive patients in Mumbai crossed the 15,000-mark on Wednesday after 800 more persons were found infected, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. The number of COVID-19 cases in the country's financial rose to 15,581 from 14,781 after new patients were found in the past 24 hours, it said.

The civic body said that the death toll in the city grew to 595 as coronavirus has claimed 40 more lives. Of the 40 patients who succumbed to the infection, 22 had co-morbidities. Seventeen of the 40 deaths occurred between May 4 and 10, it said.

Of the 800 new cases detected in the last 24 hours, 198 tested positive in the tests conducted at various private labs between May 10 and 11, the BMC said. The first coronavirus positive case in the megapolis was found on March 11, while the first death due to the infection was reported on March 17, it added.

The BMC said that 478 patients have been discharged from hospitals, taking the total number of recovered patients to 3,791. As many as 528 suspected patients of coronavirus have been admitted to various hospitals in the past 24 hours.

The BMC release said that this week, COVID-19 wards have been started in Sion and KEM Hospitals with 40 beds each to look after the patients with moderate Coronavirus symptoms. The civic body further said that to improve the care for chronic kidney disease patients who are also suffering from COVID-19, 33 dialysis machines are made functional at three hospitals.

Mumbai's coronvirus figures are as follows: Positive cases: 15,581; new positive cases: 800; deaths: 596; discharged patients: 3,791; active cases: 11,194; admitted patients: 16,734.

TRENDING

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 13

Angre Port leases out land to Arjun Refineries for edible oil unit

Hundreds of German managers planning return to China

Why Sherlock Season 5 will surely return with Benedict Cumberbatch & Martin Freeman

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

78-year-old man jumps from hospital's fourth floor, dies

A 78-year-old man admitted to a government hospital here on suspicion of coronavirus infection committed suicide by jumping from the fourth floor on Wednesday morning, officials said. The hospital administration said that the man, who was s...

Collapse in consumption dragging down global economic outlook - IMF

A collapse in consumption and other data point to a downward revision of the International Monetary Funds already pessimistic outlook for the global economy given the global coronavirus pandemic, a top IMF official said on Wednesday. IMF ch...

"This virus may never go away," WHO says

The coronavirus that causes COVID-19 could become endemic like HIV, the World Health Organization said on Wednesday, warning against any attempt to predict how long it would keep circulating and calling for a massive effort to counter it. I...

FIFA U-17 Women's WC postponement won't affect preparation of team: AIFF president Praful Patel

The All India Football Federation AIFF President Praful Patel on Wednesday said that the postponement of the FIFA U-17 Womens World Cup wont affect the preparation of the team. Patel chaired the AIFFs Executive Committee Meeting held via vi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020