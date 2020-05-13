Mumbai's COVID-19 cases cross 15,000-mark; death toll 595

The count of coronavirus positive patients in Mumbai crossed the 15,000-mark on Wednesday after 800 more persons were found infected, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. The number of COVID-19 cases in the country's financial rose to 15,581 from 14,781 after new patients were found in the past 24 hours, it said.

The civic body said that the death toll in the city grew to 595 as coronavirus has claimed 40 more lives. Of the 40 patients who succumbed to the infection, 22 had co-morbidities. Seventeen of the 40 deaths occurred between May 4 and 10, it said.

Of the 800 new cases detected in the last 24 hours, 198 tested positive in the tests conducted at various private labs between May 10 and 11, the BMC said. The first coronavirus positive case in the megapolis was found on March 11, while the first death due to the infection was reported on March 17, it added.

The BMC said that 478 patients have been discharged from hospitals, taking the total number of recovered patients to 3,791. As many as 528 suspected patients of coronavirus have been admitted to various hospitals in the past 24 hours.

The BMC release said that this week, COVID-19 wards have been started in Sion and KEM Hospitals with 40 beds each to look after the patients with moderate Coronavirus symptoms. The civic body further said that to improve the care for chronic kidney disease patients who are also suffering from COVID-19, 33 dialysis machines are made functional at three hospitals.

Mumbai's coronvirus figures are as follows: Positive cases: 15,581; new positive cases: 800; deaths: 596; discharged patients: 3,791; active cases: 11,194; admitted patients: 16,734.