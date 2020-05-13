Baseball-MLB to present detailed safety proposal to players union - report

Major League Baseball will soon propose health and safety guidelines to the players' union as teams plot a return to training ahead of a start of the coronavirus-hit 2020 season, according to a report in the Athletic. The Major League Baseball Players Association will review the 80-page document, which lays out guidelines for testing and protocols in case of positive coronavirus diagnoses, before deciding whether to approve the plan, the report said https://theathletic.com/1810807/2020/05/12/rosenthal-mlb-to-submit-health-and-safety-protocols-to-the-union-for-input-approval.

MLB's calendar has been put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic and its March 26 Opening Day never materialized. Team owners reached agreement on Monday to start playing in empty stadiums in early July and teams are planning to resume spring training sessions from mid-June.

The All-Star Game, scheduled to take place on July 14 at Dodger Stadium, could be cancelled or moved to a new stadium given that Los Angeles is expected to extend lockdown restrictions into July, the report said. MLB also plans to ask players to accept a one-time, 50-50 division of revenue for the 2020 season, but did not formally propose the idea during a meeting with the players' union on Tuesday, the Athletic added.

In order for the season to begin, the league also will have to secure approval from various federal agencies and state governments. The United States has reported over 1.3 million infections and more than 82,000 deaths from the virus.