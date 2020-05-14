Left Menu
Development News Edition

South Sudan: Coronavirus cases confirmed inside UN civilian protection site

According to UNMISS figures released last month, there are just over 190,000 civilians sheltering in PoC sites, with close to 30,000 at the Juba site.

UN | Updated: 14-05-2020 07:08 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 07:08 IST
South Sudan: Coronavirus cases confirmed inside UN civilian protection site
According to news reports, aid workers in South Sudan have warned that treatment options for severe COVID-19 cases are scarce, with little more than some isolation centres in place. Image Credit: ANI

The South Sudanese Government has confirmed that two cases of COVID-19 have been identified inside a Protection of Civilians (PoC) site in the capital, Juba, although the world's youngest nation has been relatively unscathed by the pandemic, with 74 cases recorded so far.

The UN Peacekeeping mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) told the UN Spokesperson's Office on Wednesday that the appearance of cases within one of the camps in the capital was "not unexpected, given the rising number of cases confirmed within communities across the city."

"The UN continues to urge displaced people in the sites to follow prevention measures such as social distancing, handwashing, and isolating themselves if they become sick", Stéphane Dujarric told reporters during the regular online briefing in New York.

According to UNMISS figures released last month, there are just over 190,000 civilians sheltering in PoC sites, with close to 30,000 at the Juba site.

Over 200,000 civilians sought protection at UN sites during the height of the long-running civil war, that escalated in 2013, between government forces, and opposition fighters loyal to President Salva Kiir's then deputy, Riek Machar.

In recent months, the brutal conflict that left tens-of-thousands dead and millions displaced has abated, with the formation in mid-March of a new unity cabinet, in which Mr Machar returned to the Vice-Presidency, fulfilling a chief condition of a comprehensive 2018 peace agreement.

UN prevention efforts

Across the country, the UN has been broadcasting prevention messages through the UNMISS-run Radio Miraya radio station, as well as from inside protection sites, said Mr Dujarric, as well as helping to double the water supply and increase the number of handwashing facilities. Enough food for families to survive for three months, months, has been distributed in advance.

"This means that people don't have to travel often between the camps and the town to purchase supplies", added the Spokesperson.

"The UN will continue providing this support and encouraging people living in the sites to follow prevention measures as much as possible."

According to news reports, aid workers in South Sudan have warned that treatment options for severe COVID-19 cases are scarce, with little more than some isolation centres in place.

Most of those infected so far, have reportedly been treated at home, although an isolation unit at the Dr John Garang Infectious Diseases Unit, is reportedly being expanded from 24 beds to 80.

TRENDING

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 13

Angre Port leases out land to Arjun Refineries for edible oil unit

Tata Motors resumes operations at two plants, working on starting the rest in next few days

Kotak Mahindra Bank Q4 profit down 4 pc to Rs 1,952 cr

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

UN warns of global mental health crisis due to COVID-19 pandemic

A mental illness crisis is looming as millions of people worldwide are surrounded by death and disease and forced into isolation, poverty and anxiety by the pandemic of COVID-19, United Nations health experts said on Thursday.The isolation,...

Senate narrowly rejects new limits on internet surveillance

The Senate has come one vote short of approving a proposal to prevent federal law enforcement from obtaining internet browsing information or search history without seeking a warrant. The bipartisan amendment won a solid majority of the Sen...

Union Minister V Muraleedharan to address Indian-Americans on coronavirus pandemic

Minister of State for External affairs V Muraleedharan will address Indian-Americans over the weekend on how the country is tackling the coronavirus pandemic. RSS leader Krishna Gopal and Super 30 founder Anand Kumar will also speak during ...

Boxing-Possible Tyson return raises questions for promoter Hearn

British promoter Eddie Hearn says he would probably like to see former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson fight again but has questioned whether boxing should be encouraging a 53-year-old to get back in the ring. Tyson, who became the youngest...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020