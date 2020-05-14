Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australians warned worse still to come after job losses hit record high

Reuters | Canberra | Updated: 14-05-2020 11:13 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 10:25 IST
Australians warned worse still to come after job losses hit record high
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison warned citizens to brace for more bad news as data released on Thursday showed the country's monthly job losses rose to a record high because of coronavirus lockdown measures. The unprecedented employment data provided a stark illustration of the pandemic's effect on the national economy, which had experienced an unbroken run of growth for more than two decades.

Compounding concerns about the economic hit is a diplomatic spat with China, Australia's largest trading partner, sparked by Morrison's call for an international inquiry into the origins of the new coronavirus. "This is a tough day for Australia, a very tough day," Prime Minister Scott Morrison said in a televised media briefing. "Terribly shocking, although not unexpected."

The Australian Bureau of Statistics data showed 594,300 jobs were lost in April, the largest fall on record, underscoring Morrison's decision to slowly begin reopening the country. The unemployment rate shot up to 6.2%, the highest since September 2015, from 5.2% in March. That was lower than the 8.3% forecast by economists in a Reuters poll, largely due to a significant decline in the number of people looking for work, including some people who are receiving an emergency "jobseeker" payment from the government. If those people were included, the statistics office said, the unemployment rate would spike to 9.6%, the highest since 1997.

"The terms 'unprecedented' and 'extraordinary' are used regularly to describe the effects of COVID-19 on the economy but when discussing the impact on the job market, the terms are appropriate," said Craig James, chief economist at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia. Australia imposed strict social distancing measures in March to tackle the pandemic, closing its borders to all non-citizens and ordering people to stay home unless on essential business. Pubs, sports centers, libraries, and other public buildings were closed while cafes and restaurants were restricted to takeaway services.

Many shops and other businesses not explicitly ordered to close did so anyway in response to a drop in demand as people stayed home. Officials have credited the lockdown measures with constraining the spread of the virus. Australia has recorded about 7,000 COVID-19 cases, including 98 deaths, significantly below the levels reported in North America and Europe.

New South Wales and Victoria, Australia's two most populous states, on Thursday reported just 13 new cases between them, including infections linked to an outbreak at a meat factory and a McDonald's Corp restaurant.

CHINA SPAT

Morrison on Thursday stressed the need to move ahead with his government's three-step plan to remove all social distancing restrictions by July, a program that Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has said would increase gross domestic product by A$9.4 billion each month.. Reopening the economy has been partly overshadowed, however, by a row with China, which took around 38% of all Australia's exports last year, over Australia's push for the coronavirus inquiry.

China earlier this week suspended the export licenses of several of Australia's largest beef processors and proposed tariffs of 80% on Australian barley shipments, actions viewed as retaliatory following a warning by the Chinese ambassador to Australia Cheng Jingye that Chinese consumers could boycott Australian products. Australian Trade Minister Simon Birmingham has tried to smooth the waters, saying the beef ban was linked to labeling issues while the barley tariffs were related to an anti-dumping case, but acknowledged on Thursday that his Chinese counterpart had not responded to requests for a meeting.

Back home, the rescue of Virgin Australia, the country's second-largest airline, became a political issue as Queensland's state government outed itself as one of the 19 potential bidders for the struggling carrier. Virgin entered voluntary administration in April and indicative offers for the company are due on Friday. ($1 = 1.5550 Australian dollars)

TRENDING

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 13

Angre Port leases out land to Arjun Refineries for edible oil unit

Tata Motors resumes operations at two plants, working on starting the rest in next few days

Why The Curse of Oak Island will return with Season 8, team determined not to leave island

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan condoles death of migrant workers in Guna accident

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan offered condolences to the families of the eight migrant labourers who died in a container-bus collision in Guna on Thursday. At least 8 migrant labourers died and around 54 received injur...

CGF initiates process for Birmingham 2022 team preparation grant

The Commonwealth Games Federation CGF will send the application form and the self-assessment tool on May 18 to all Commonwealth Games Associates CGA to apply for the Birmingham 2022 Team Preparation Grant. I am delighted to advise we have b...

FOREX-Dollar gains as Powell rejects sub-zero rates, Aussie hurt by jobs plunge

The dollar held gains against major currencies on Thursday after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell dismissed speculation that policymakers will adopt negative interest rates.Among Asian currencies, the Australian dollar fell on da...

Truck bomb in eastern Afghan city kills five, 14 injured

A truck packed with explosives blew up near a court in the eastern Afghan city of Gardez on Thursday, killing at least five people, two days after gunmen attacked a maternity ward in the capital Kabul, killing women and newborn babies.A car...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020