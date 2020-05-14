China calls U.S. accusation of hacking in COVID-19 research "slander"Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 14-05-2020 13:41 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 13:30 IST
China's foreign ministry, asked about China-linked hackers breaking into U.S. COVID-19 research, said China opposed what it called slander from the United States.
Foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian added on Thursday that any action online to sabotage efforts against the disease should be condemned.
